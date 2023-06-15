iWave Named the Top-Rated Fundraising Intelligence Solution for Thirteenth Consecutive Quarter

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's leading fundraising intelligence platform , has once again topped the list of G2's Summer 2023 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research. They have remained the highest rated solution by their clients for their level of customer satisfaction, ease of use, and likeliness to recommend ratings on G2 , the world's leading business solutions review website for over three years.

With 348 reviews iWave surpassed all other fundraising intelligence and donor research solutions. With a score of 91 in overall satisfaction, iWave outperformed DonorsSearch at 60 and WealthEngine at 26, ranking iWave as the top choice and most user-friendly fundraising intelligence solution available to nonprofit organizations.



"This latest positive feedback from our clients gives us even more motivation to keep delivering the best solutions and services to the nonprofit industry," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of iWave. "I'm proud of our team's dedication, as evidenced by their exceptional track record of securing the top position on G2 for thirteen consecutive quarters."



Penny Rennie, VP of Client Success at iWave, expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude for being acknowledged as leaders on G2 once more. She stated, "We are extremely thrilled and honored to receive this recognition. It is truly rewarding to see our efforts in empowering our clients to achieve their missions being acknowledged, and it serves as a powerful motivator for our entire team."



About G2:

Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders, and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, and Zoom, and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About iWave: iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

