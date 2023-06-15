HOKA UNVEILS FIRST GLOBAL CAMPAIGN AS A BILLION DOLLAR BRAND

The all new spot created with Anomaly Los Angeles celebrates the joy in movement and community.

GOLETA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today launches MURMURATION, a global brand campaign spanning owned media, out-of-home, CTV, digital, and paid social running on Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok. Expanding on the brand's FLY HUMAN FLY creative platform launched last year, the campaign marks the brand's most extensive globally integrated marketing campaign to date, and notably its first since becoming a billion dollar brand in 2022.

A 60-second anthem film, co-directed by creative duo Ian Pons Jewell and Leigh Powis and featuring HOKA elite athletes Jan Frodeno and Adelle Tracy, explores the concept of a 'murmuration' — the shape-shifting phenomenon that results when a large flock of birds flies together in intricately coordinated patterns.

"We are so proud to share MURMURATION with the world. The campaign underscores the brand's belief in the transformational power of movement, celebrates community, and reads as a love letter to HOKA fans around the world," said Erika Garibelli, Sr. Director of Global Integrated Marketing at HOKA.

Whether you're a marathoner, a hiker, or a walker, HOKA creates a world of infinite possibility by bringing to life the sensation of truly flying. The campaign celebrates the limitless possibility of flight, by empowering all humans to experience joyful movement together.

"The creative opportunity to bring FLY HUMAN FLY to life for HOKA was huge and so inspiring for Anomaly. HOKA is still building brand awareness and while their products are worn by millions of people, the creative landscape provided a big, wonderful, blank canvas for us," said Jeremy Wirth, Group Creative Director at Anomaly Los Angeles.

Later this year, HOKA will reveal two more campaign films following MURMURATION. The second film, also directed by Jewell and Powis, celebrates the launch of Mach X, the next iteration of the brand's iconic Mach franchise. Mach X offers a race-ready, performance-driven running shoe and further solidifies HOKA as a pioneer in the performance category.

The third and final film in the campaign celebrates Anacapa 2 GTX, the brand's most earth-conscious hiking boot to date. Director Autumn de Wilde brings beauty and emotion to hiking, while choreographer Ryan Heffington visualizes the joy of hiking through music and movement.

"FLY HUMAN FLY was the guiding principle that helped us define the brand's creative tone of voice and look and feel across all the films and design work," said Wirth.

To reinforce the campaign's celebration of community, HOKA is inviting regional run clubs across the country to join the brand in local HOKA FLY RUNS that will bring people together over the shared love of movement. The first RUN will take place today, with a start line at the brand's new pop-up location in Midtown Manhattan. The 3,400 square feet store will be the brand's largest retail location in the US. Additionally, HOKA is proudly donating $100K to Achilles International, an organization empowering athletes of all ages and ability levels to participate in endurance events. As part of an ongoing partnership with Achilles International, HOKA aims to break down barriers, get more people of all abilities to the start line, and share the joys of movement with everyone.

Visit HOKA.com to learn more and follow along at #FlyHumanFly.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit deckers.com.

