Farragut Square Group Unveils Premium Content with Its New Website

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farragut Square Group, a leading healthcare research and advisory firm, announced the launch of its newly rebranded website, https://www.farragutsquaregroup.com/. The refresh better enables Farragut clients to navigate the extensive range of services offered and gain market-leading insights from experts who shape the conversations and decision-making in health care reimbursement, regulatory, and compliance.

"I remain humbled by and grateful for the quality of clients who continue to trust us to lead them forward," said Alina DiDonato, Co-Founder of Farragut and Senior Managing Director. "Our new website showcases our unmatched expertise in helping private equity owned healthcare provider assets grow and sell appropriately".

Key sections helpful to visitors include:

1. Who We Help: Visit the specific service need of your organization, check out logos of the reputed clients, and watch testimonials.

2. Our Story: Delve into the rich foundation that fuels Farragut's mission and vision. The co-founders bring to life the origin story and the drive behind creating continuous success for clients.

3. Contact Us: Reach out to the designated team with any inquiries.

"I am pleased that our core team has taken its 20+ years of unique process knowledge to continue to be the market leader in helping clients navigate the difficult shoals of ever-changing reimbursement and coverage policies in the healthcare landscape," said Brian Fortune, Co-Founder of Farragut and Senior Managing Director.

As the internal consulting arm of McDermott Will & Emery, the premier healthcare-focused law firm in the US, the Farragut team is at the forefront of federal and state regulatory developments and is an experienced partner to private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

"The Farragut team works alongside McDermott Will & Emery partners, helping renowned private equity investors and C-suite leaders execute healthcare deals and drive enterprise value. Their insightful diligence and advisory services help our clients realize opportunities, and we are proud to partner with them on transactions," said Jerry Sokol, the Global Head of McDermott's Healthcare Practice Group. "Over these last several years, their offerings have become integral to the core of services we offer to our healthcare clients."

As the challenges faced by the health care market become tougher, Farragut's extreme specialty around M&A transactions and integration-related due diligence helps development teams turbocharge efficiency. They advise specialties of all sizes, including behavioral health, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and women's health.

For inquiries, please contact: tim.watson@farragutsquaregroup.com

