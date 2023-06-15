EV Range collaborates with LG, LSI and Broadsign to launch ChargeCast, a remotely-managed, signage and advertising supported, electric vehicle charger solution

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Range announced that it is working with LG Business Solutions , LSI Industries and Broadsign on an integrated solution including electric vehicle chargers and charger station management software, with digital signage and advertising options.

The ChargeCast solution will help remove the complexities of integrating and managing chargers equipped with advertising displays. This has the potential of opening up entirely new opportunities for hotels, restaurants, malls and charging destinations to further monetize, or run marketing campaigns at their electric vehicle charging stations.

"EV Range was born out of the complexities associated with remotely managing, monitoring and monetizing electric vehicle chargers," said Carl Pancutt, CEO of EV Range. "Our cloud-based software and payment application is an industry leading charger management software solution. Working with LG, LSI and Broadsign is a natural extension of bringing an exceptional engagement and experience to both electric vehicle charger owners and the drivers that use them."

"Supporting a robust EV charger market aligns with LG's focus on environmental sustainability, and we see the ChargeCast solution with LG's advanced display technology as a key player in that expansion," said James Pfenning, Technical Sales Director at LG Business Solutions USA. "Working with EV Range and others to launch electric vehicle charger solutions that integrate LG's rugged, 55" high-brightness outdoor LCD displays will allow drivers to consume useful, relevant and contextual content while charging their car."

"LSI is a leading U.S. based manufacturer of outdoor display and digital signage solutions and is excited to bring its expertise to the beautiful ChargeCast solution," said LSI Executive Vice President Robin Hood. "Bringing all the pieces together to build ChargeCast also enabled us to extend our digital signage opportunities to a new market. We evaluated numerous options and determined that LG, EV Range, and Broadsign were the right technology partners for us to team up with."

"EV charging infrastructure remains a key hurdle to EV adoption, and we're excited to be working with EV Range, LG, and LSI on a solution that makes charging stations with ad displays simpler to deploy, operate, and monetize," said Chadi Borghol, Director of Sales, Broadsign. "The new ChargeCast technology will help increase the available inventory of chargers in North America and beyond to meet growing demand. At the same time, it will broaden advertiser access to the highly sought-after EV owner audience and help existing and emerging EV networks better monetize."

The ChargeCast solution is being launched at InfoComm in Orlando, Florida. Please visit booth 1642 to learn more.

About EV Range

EV Range is a full-service, vertically integrated electric vehicle infrastructure solution and operations provider. Our software and services are available to consumers and businesses. To learn more about EV Range visit: www.evrange.com.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign platform helps media owners efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company's American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,500 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

