Lifezone Metals announces Ingo Hofmaier as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifezone Holdings Limited ("Lifezone Metals" or the "Company") has previously announced the entry into a Business Combination Agreement with GoGreen Investments Corporation ("GoGreen") (NYSE:GOGN), a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Today, Lifezone Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Ingo Hofmaier as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ingo is expected to commence his role with Lifezone Metals by 3 July 2023.

Ingo will play a key role in Lifezone Metals' transition to a publicly listed company on the NYSE, leading the execution of Lifezone Metals' financial and commercial strategy and securities law compliance. He brings vast corporate finance, financial and risk management experience in global commodity markets across a diverse range of geographies, including Africa and the Americas. As a market-facing finance executive, he has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting, tax, commercial contracts, project corporate finance, and M&A and investment banking.

Chris Showalter, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Lifezone Metals said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ingo to the Lifezone Metals' executive team. I have had the privilege of working with Ingo in the metals sector and can attest first-hand that his global mining expertise will make him an invaluable fit for our fast-evolving operations and expanding portfolio."

Ingo joins Lifezone Metals from Omico Mining Corp., a Namibian copper exploration and development company, where he was CEO. Prior to his time at Omico Mining Corp., he spent three years with SolGold plc, an LSE and TSX-listed copper and gold developer, where he was CFO. Ingo is also an independent board member of First Tin plc, an LSE main market-listed tin development company, where he chairs both the audit & risk and nominations & remuneration committees.

Ingo's experience also includes time as a partner at Hannam & Partners in London, where he was responsible for metals & mining corporate finance, as well as at Rio Tinto, Capgemini and Wienerberger AG, a building material and industrial minerals group, where he was financial controller for the US business and commercial director during the successful project execution and market entry in India, among other roles. Ingo will be based in London, while travelling frequently to North America and Tanzania.

John Dowd, CEO of GoGreen, said, "Ingo will bring a fresh perspective and years of experience to the team. I look forward to seeing Ingo implement his finance and commercial strategy and provide the Company with a firm financial and risk management foundation to be able to deliver a strong value proposition to the Company's shareholders."

Ingo Hofmaier said, "The combination of GoGreen and Lifezone Metals combines the right value drivers: Kabanga is an outstanding asset with high nickel grades and copper and cobalt by-product credits, the foundation for any profitable commodity business, while hydrometallurgy is a future-facing base metals extraction technology. The New York Stock Exchange is a natural home for a company combining asset quality, technology and industry leading partnerships. In my work I will aim to demonstrate Lifezone Metals' commitment to our investors, ensure that we provide reliable and relevant information to the market and generate a shareholder friendly funding and growth options, while actively managing downside risks that are inherent in any global critical metals business."

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals is a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling. Our mission is to provide commercial access to proprietary technology and cleaner metals production through a scalable platform underpinned by our tailored hydromet technology. This technology has the potential to be a cleaner and lower cost alternative to smelting, allowing us to responsibly and cost-effectively provide cleaner metals.

By pairing Tanzania's Kabanga nickel project (the "Kabanga Project"), which we believe is one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits in the world, with our proprietary hydromet technology, we will work to unlock the value of a key new source of supply to global battery metals markets. We have a long-standing partnership with BHP on the Kabanga Project, with BHP having invested USD100 million over the last two years, as we aim to empower Tanzania to achieve full value creation in-country and become the next premier source of nickel.

Business Combination with GoGreen Investments Corporation

Lifezone Metals announced on December 13, 2022 a business combination agreement with GoGreen Investments Corporation (NYSE: GOGN). The business combination between Lifezone Metals and GoGreen Investments Corporation is subject to customary closing conditions.

About GoGreen Investments Corporation

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen is led by Chief Executive Officer John Dowd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the proposed business combination between GoGreen and Lifezone Metals, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the business combination, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the business combination, future opportunities for the combined company, including the efficacy of Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Technology and the development of, and processing of mineral resources at, the Kabanga project, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on the current expectations of GoGreen's and/or Lifezone Metals' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of GoGreen and Lifezone Metals. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Lifezone Metals' business and the business combination, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions, including but not limited to the economic and operational disruptions and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability of the parties to consummate the business combination or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the number of redemption requests made by GoGreen's shareholders in connection with the business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the business combination; the risk that the approval of the shareholders of Lifezone Metals or GoGreen for the potential transaction is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Lifezone Metals and GoGreen; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; the risks related to the rollout of Lifezone Metals' business, the efficacy of the Hydromet Technology, and the timing of expected business milestones; Lifezone Metals' development of, and processing of mineral resources at, the Kabanga project; the effects of competition on Lifezone Metals' business; the ability of the combined company to execute its growth strategy, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability of Lifezone Metals Limited ("Holdings") to obtain or maintain the listing of its securities on a U.S. national securities exchange following the business combination; costs related to the business combination; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Lifezone Metals presently does not know or that Lifezone Metals currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Lifezone Metals' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lifezone Metals anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lifezone Metals' assessments to change. However, while Lifezone Metals may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Lifezone Metals specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lifezone Metals' assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Certain statements made herein include references to "clean" or "green" metals, methods of production of such metals, energy or the future in general. Such references relate to environmental benefits such as lower green-house gas ("GHG") emissions and energy consumption involved in the production of metals using the Hydromet Technology relative to the use of traditional methods of production and the use of metals such as nickel in the batteries used in electric vehicles. While studies by third parties (commissioned by Lifezone Metals) have shown that the Hydromet Technology, under certain conditions, results in lower GHG emissions and lower consumption of electricity compared to smelting with respect to refining platinum group metals, no active refinery currently licenses Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Technology. Accordingly, Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Technology and the resultant metals may not achieve the environmental benefits to the extent Lifezone Metals expects or at all. Any overstatement of the environmental benefits in this regard may have adverse implications for Lifezone Metals and its stakeholders.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the business combination, Holdings filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-271300) (as amended from time to time, the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which has been supplemented by a definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the "definitive proxy statement/prospectus"). The Registration Statement has been declared effective and on June 12, 2023 GoGreen commenced the mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders as of May 5, 2023 (the "Record Date"). GoGreen may also mail other relevant documents relating to the business combination to its shareholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that GoGreen will send to its shareholders in connection with the business combination.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at www.sec.gov. The definitive proxy statement/final prospectus has been mailed to shareholders of GoGreen as of the Record Date. Shareholders of GoGreen will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: GoGreen Investments Corporation, One City Centre, 1021 Main Street, Suite 1960, Houston, TX 77002.

Participants in the Solicitation

Holdings, Lifezone Metals, GoGreen and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of GoGreen's shareholders in connection with the business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the business combination of the directors and officers of Holdings, Lifezone Metals, GoGreen in the Registration Statement. Information about GoGreen's directors and executive officers is also available in GoGreen's filings with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the business combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

