ActivTrak Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it is ranked No. 15 in the small and medium business category on this year's list of Best Workplaces in Texas by Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work. According to the survey results , 95% of employees at ActivTrak say it is a great place to work, 96% percent believe management is approachable and 99% say they have the resources to do their jobs.

Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies to determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List . ActivTrak employees responded to 60 statements about their workplace experience and answered open-ended questions. Employees cite ActivTrak's commitment to work-life balance, professional development and empowering leadership as reasons to work for the company.

"Building an inclusive culture and empowering employees to innovate and thrive together is especially important in a remote-first work environment," said Mindee Humphrey, vice president of people at ActivTrak. "As a leader in workforce analytics, we know first-hand how important employee experiences are in today's modern workplace. Keeping a pulse on employee burnout, overutilization, engagement and focus is critical to meeting business goals and building healthy, high-performing workplaces."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,000 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

