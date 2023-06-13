Unisys Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress in ESG Performance

From recycling more than 200,000 pounds of end-of-life electronics to board diversity, Unisys remains committed to bold breakthroughs

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the release of the company's 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the progress made in the past year towards achieving the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals of the organization. Since releasing its first corporate sustainability report in 1994, Unisys has continued to drive breakthroughs not only for the company but also for its clients. This year's report is no exception.

"From the diversity of our team ranging from associates to the board of directors, as well as delivering on our long-standing environmental commitments, I am proud of our progress — yet recognize that there is more work to do," said Peter Altabef chair and chief executive officer at Unisys.

Meaningful advancements in making climate actions a business priority

In 2022, Unisys set a new goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) for Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) sources by 2030. In addition, the company accomplished its 2026 goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 75%, five years ahead of schedule.

Unisys continues to drive excellence in minimizing its environmental footprint from the associate to the corporate level. The success of these efforts to date is a testimony of the company and its leadership team in making climate action a business priority.

Key achievements include:

Reducing CO 2 e emissions from air travel for business by 19% since 2019 and car travel for business by 57% during the same period.

Driving down energy consumption globally by 38% from 2019 to 2022.

Reducing its real estate global footprint by 16% over the past four years.

Collecting nearly 200,000 pounds of end-of-life electronics in 2022 and recycling these devices with partners.

Fulfilling the aims of an inclusive and engaged culture

The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the organization's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). One area of progress is the growth in the percentage of women both in the workforce and in leadership positions:

Women held 49% of U.S. workforce leadership positions in 2022, up from 42% in 2021.

Women in global leadership positions reached 43% in 2022, up from 38% in 2021.

U.S. employees who belong to Underrepresented Ethnic Groups (UREGs) grew from 27% in 2021 to 31% in 2022.

In 2022, Unisys launched mandatory DEI training for all associates to make sure DEI is embedded in all levels of the company. Additionally, every senior leader at Unisys participates in the company's "Inclusive Leadership" workshop, which helps them understand and mitigate unconscious bias. The impact of these efforts is demonstrated in the Unisys DEI Index, an annual survey of its associates to assess perspectives of DEI efforts across the company.

In 2022, key successes include:

80% of associates feel comfortable being themselves at work.

77% of associate respondents globally believed that everyone at Unisys, regardless of background, has an equal opportunity to succeed at the company.

70% viewed their experiences at Unisys related to DEI positively.

70% feel a strong sense of belonging at Unisys.

A culture of values from the top

From a governance perspective, Unisys continues to drive a values-based culture, which is reflected in the company's leadership. In 2022, more than half (seven) of its 12 board members were either female or belonged to ethnically diverse groups.

Further, the company's leadership team has committed to growing relationships with suppliers and partners that have like-minded ESG policies and/or programs, asking its network of 6,000 suppliers to align with the company's values outlined in the Unisys Business Partner Code of Business Conduct. The commitment of Unisys partners to the company's ESG goals advances progress toward building a sustainable enterprise for the company and its clients.

"The programs and policies we live by every day create a better employee experience and enable our people to better serve our clients and positively impact our communities," said Claudius O. Sokenu, general counsel and chief administrative officer. "The successes of the past year and our determination to lead in ESG make the world a better place."

Click here to view the full report: https://www.unisys.com/report/sustainability-report/

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com .

