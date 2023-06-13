Ukrainian farmers affected by the war will receive donated seeds from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation with support of Corteva Agriscience

Owners of small farms in the regions affected by Russian aggression can count on donations of seed supply

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2023, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation launched a program to provide winter oilseed rape to small Ukrainian farms in the regions most affected by Russia's full-scale invasion. The program's partner in Ukraine is the international R&D agricultural company Corteva Agriscience, that provides access to advanced genetics of Pioneer® seeds.

According to the eleventh annual Global Food Security Index (GFSI) report that assesses the state of the food systems in 113 countries and is developed by Economist Impact and was supported by Corteva Agriscience, the war has significantly affected global food security. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Corteva Agriscience focus their efforts on addressing this global problem, including supporting Ukrainian farmers with seeds in extremely resource-constrained field conditions.

Farmers located in the certain regions affected by Russia's invasion and whose cultivated area is less than 200 hectares under winter oilseeds rape can participate in the program. Farmers who order at least 5 units of Pioneer® seed will be eligible to receive an equal number of additional Pioneer® seed units for a symbolic price of 1 UAH without VAT. To apply for participation, farmers should contact the Corteva Agriscience sales representative in their region.

Howard G. Buffett, the Foundation's Chairman and CEO, said: "Ukraine plays a critical role in the world's food supply, but Russia's invasion has left many Ukrainian farmers, and particularly those with smaller farms, unable to access the inputs they need to plant their crops. We are pleased to partner with Corteva Agriscience to help farmers access this much needed seed supply and in return, help mitigate the current global food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine."

"Corteva Agriscience has been working side by side with Ukrainian farmers for many years, knows the challenges they face, and works to assist them in overcoming those challenges. The company remains in support of Ukraine and provides comprehensive assistance to communities so they can fully restore their farming operations. That is why we welcome the initiative of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and consider it an honor to participate in this program to provide farmers with our advanced seed of Pioneer® brand," says Sergii Kharin, Business Leader at Corteva Agriscience in Eastern Europe.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About the Howard G. Buffett Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Howard H. Buffett Foundation is a private US family foundation working to improve food security, mitigate conflict, improve public safety and combat human trafficking. The Foundation's work in Ukraine began in 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of Russia, and is focused on addressing Europe's largest humanitarian crisis since World War II. The Foundation's work in Ukraine is extensive and includes supporting farmers to address growing food insecurity caused by conflict, both locally and globally. More information can be found at https://www.thehowardgbuffettfoundation.org/

