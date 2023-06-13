Procede Software Celebrates the Five-Year Anniversary of the Excede API, as Extensive Adoption by OEMs, Solution Providers, and Dealerships Speeds the Pace of Industry Innovation

Companies that have developed integrations on the Excede API are innovating faster, speeding time to market with solutions, delivering better customer experiences, and accelerating their businesses.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced that they are celebrating the five-year anniversary of the Excede API, which has seen rapid, widespread adoption by OEMs, third-party solution providers, and dealerships since its introduction. The Excede API is a common development platform built on the Excede business system and is designed to make it faster and easier for third parties to build integrations with Excede. Its introduction and ongoing advancement have been key to the company's strategy to drive innovation, deliver value to its customers, and advance the industry in ways that create meaningful business impact.

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "More than five years ago, we made a strategic decision to provide OEMs, third-party solution providers, and dealerships with a common platform to facilitate expanded integration development. As a result, our ecosystem has been able to address additional strategic priorities, innovate faster, and speed time to market." Kettler continued, "It's been incredibly rewarding to see our vision realized in this way, and we are looking forward to even greater adoption and advancement for the benefit of the entire industry."

Multiple leading OEMs across the industry are developing on the Excede API to streamline operations at their dealership networks. Kelly Gedert, General Manager Strategic Value Chain and Technology at Daimler Truck North America said, "Daimler Truck North America relies on Procede's API for many critical dealer applications, from parts inventory and sales, to managing service communications and throughput. Our dealers and customers benefit from the ecosystem Procede created that integrates with DTNA systems allowing for real-time information and data flow. We are strategic partners and share a vision of elevating the industry through joint digital activation strategies."

By developing on the Excede API, third-party solution providers are creating better customer experiences and realizing a competitive advantage. Mike Corbo, Sr. Director of Solution Architecture at DocuPhase explains, "Procede's API is what enables DocuPhase to seamlessly integrate our AP automation solution into Excede, creating a fantastic experience for end users. This partnership empowers commercial truck dealerships to enjoy a faster, more streamlined platform where they can more efficiently manage their contracts, speed up their invoice approvals, and give their staff the ability to focus on more strategic initiatives."

Dealerships are also able to take advantage of the Excede API to streamline their operations. Nick Graves, Financial Planning & Accounting Manager at RWC Group explains, "Procede's Excede API solution provides our dealership with the ability to automate certain tasks to create efficiencies and increase accuracy, which both lead to increased bottom-line profits. One of the processes we automated with the API took a task that required 8.4 FTE hours per business day to complete and reduced it to just under 1.1 hours. The reduction in hours was only on the direct task itself and doesn't account for the increased accuracy which has reduced the time our accounting staff spends on clearing out the items that pertained to this project."

The Excede Dealer Management System was built on Microsoft® SQL Server, a relational database designed to provide unprecedented reliability, scalability, and access to data. "Not all databases are architected equally, and an API is only as good as the database it relies upon," said Eric Fortin, SVP Product at Procede Software. Fortin continued, "From its inception, the Excede database was designed to provide reliability, scalability, performance and data governance. The rapid adoption of the Excede API by our ecosystem Partners continues to demonstrate this solid foundation helping propel the industry forward."

Companies interested in building an integration using the Excede API should contact partners@procedesoftware.com.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

