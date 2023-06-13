New SeriousFun Children's Network Data Reports a 35% Increase in Camp Experiences in 2022

More than 175,000 camp experiences were provided at SeriousFun camps and programs in 2022, representing a 35% increase over 2021

NORWALK, Conn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeriousFun Children's Network (SeriousFun), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families, has released data on the unique reach and services delivered by the Network, including the number of experiences and medical conditions served. Some of the highlights from 2022 include:

More than 175,000 camp experiences were provided by SeriousFun camps and programs in 2022, representing a 35% increase over 2021.

Since 1988, the camps and programs of SeriousFun have delivered more than 1.7M camp experiences to campers and families, totally free of charge.

One hundred and thirty-four (134) different medical conditions were served by SeriousFun camps and programs in 2022, including 36 newly served conditions.

SeriousFun was founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman with a goal of creating a space where children could escape the fear and isolation that often accompany their medical conditions and challenges. Today, SeriousFun, made up of 30 camps and programs across the globe, is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world. Through ever-expanding models and innovations, SeriousFun aims to reach even more kids and families and serve more medical conditions.

"It's so important for SeriousFun and all of our camps and programs to continue to grow our reach and impact," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun. "For thousands of children living with serious or rare medical conditions, SeriousFun camps and programs are where they can rediscover what it means to be a kid — and learn that the possibilities for their lives don't have to be defined by illness. Together we can create a world where every child with a serious illness will find belonging, experience joy, and realize their full potential."

The information was compiled from unique data provided by each of SeriousFun's camps and programs. The announcement is a positive and significant update following the return to in-person programming across the Network in 2022.

About SeriousFun's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.7 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

