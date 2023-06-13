KulKote and Big Barker Partner to Create Clinically Proven Dog Beds That Regulate Body Temperature

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer, Big Barker , makers of the first dog bed clinically proven to improve quality of life in big dogs, have partnered with KulKote, creators of a coating that can be applied to fabrics and foams to help regulate temperature.

"Joining forces with KulKote to combine their American-made temperature-regulating technology with our scientifically engineered orthopedic beds was the next step in offering customers yet another way to improve your dog's overall well-being," said Shannon Wells, marketing director of Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings .

KulKote is a temperature-regulating technology with a proprietary coating of water-based polymers and Phase Change Materials (PCMs). It is breathable, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly. Its technology can be added to Big Barker bed products, including the Orthopedic Headrest Edition Bed, Sleek Edition Bed, Sofa Edition Bed, Orthopedic Crate Pads, and Orthopedic Backseat Barker Beds. Prices of the wide variety of dog beds range from $119 to $499; the cost to upgrade to include KulKote is $19.95.

"KulKote is excited to partner with Big Barker," added Darren Gilmore, CEO of KulKote. "Our dogs give us endless joy and stress relief, and we want to make sure that they're at their best and happiest too. With Big Barker and KulKote, your pup will sleep just right, not too hot or too cold, and have the quality snooze he needs to boost his overall well-being."

Since its founding in 2011, Big Barker's mission has been to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. It is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Personalization is also an option; visit www.bigbarker.com for more information.

About Big Barker:

About KulKote:

KulKote is a Temperature Regulating Technology. It's a proprietary coating consisting of water based polymers and Phase Change Materials (PCM). It's an industrial product that is used in consumer goods. KulKote is typically applied to flexible foams, textiles, and/or fibers for the purpose of regulating body temperature. Their mission is to assist in eliminating hazardous chemicals that are being used by companies today through the offering of environmental solutions that work. They don't produce or market products that contain any known hazards such as solvents and they never will. They have strict internal company standards to protect the environment and the people who work with their products.

