Brian Lesser Joins Ogury's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has announced the appointment of Brian Lesser to its Board of Directors. Lesser is a well-known veteran in media and advertising, having held top leadership positions at WPP, GroupM, and AT&T.

Currently, Lesser serves as Chairman and CEO of InfoSum, the world's leading data collaboration platform. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Xandr, AT&T's advanced advertising business, now part of Microsoft. In 2011, he founded the pioneering programmatic advertising business, Xaxis, part of WPP's GroupM. Lesser led GroupM, as CEO of North America, from 2015 to 2017. Brian has been an active board member for other dynamic technology businesses, such as AppNexus, acquired by AT&T in 2019. Lesser is a popular speaker at major conferences and is an advisor to several emerging advertising technology companies. He has been named Ad Age "40 Under 40," and Adweek "Executive of the Year."

"Throughout my career, I have focused on innovative companies that are ahead of the curve in digital advertising, and the future of this industry now lies in cookieless advertising. In this context, only companies that have put consumer privacy at the core of their model will thrive," said Brian Lesser. "Thanks to its unique approach, fully independent of advertising identifiers and personal data, Ogury is able to demonstrate that performance and consumer protection go hand in hand. I look forward to working with Geoffroy Martin and the Board of Directors to contribute to the company's story and success."

Geoffroy Martin, CEO of Ogury, commented on the appointment, saying: "Brian Lesser's unparalleled and deep experience, specifically leading successful adtech business Infosum, Xandr and at GroupM, will be invaluable as we continue our mission to become the leader of advertising in the cookieless world. As a visionary and respected leader of renowned advertising companies, Brian will bring a unique perspective to our business. Having such a respected industry leader and visionary joining our board today is a true testimonial of how efficient and attractive our strategy and technology are."

"I co-founded Ogury with the strong belief that digital advertising should be rooted in consumer privacy. The unprecedented regulatory and ethical challenges the industry is facing today prove that this was the right direction to follow, and an industry veteran such as Brian joining our board confirms it too," added Thomas Pasquet, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Ogury.

Ogury helps advertisers engage personas at scale without collecting personal data and enables publishers to get incremental revenue from premium demand originating from top-tier brands. Since its inception in 2014, the company has experienced strong organic growth, accelerating in 2022 with the opening of several new offices, including in Japan, Canada, and Colombia. The same year, Ogury won the Ad Tech Company of the Year Award at the 2022 UK Business Tech Awards.

About Ogury

Ogury , the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users' identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people, including 100 engineers across 17 countries.

