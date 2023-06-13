ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF NIKKI GREEN BY DOMINIQUE SIDE

The Luxury Vegan Women's Ready-to-Wear Line is Black-Owned, Opulent, and Aims to Work Towards Higher Levels of Sustainability with Each Collection
NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Expert, Luxury Vegan Lifestyle Influencer and Serial Entrepreneur Dominique Side is announcing the launch of her latest venture, Nikki Green. Nikki Green is a luxury, 100% vegan ready-to-wear apparel line for individuals seeking chic yet sustainable pieces. The collection is black-owned, opulent, and aims to work towards higher levels of sustainability with each collection. Collection previews and showroom appointments can be made at shopnikkigreen.com.
Dominique developed Nikki Green after being frustrated by the lack of variety in higher-end options that are truly 100% vegan. In collaboration with her longtime stylist Christian Allen, they've created a line that is sustainably sourced, and expertly combines compassionate living with high fashion.
"I love luxury, I love designer, but I'm constantly searching for quality 100% vegan pieces. I know I'm not alone in this search. I reached out to my longtime stylist Christian Allen, and we created a line that is chic, vegan and luxurious and I'm excited to share it with the world," Dominique Side, Founder.
The fully vegan line features ready-to-wear, gowns, tops, pants, denim, and accessories, bringing luxury earth-friendly materials, custom hardware, and figure-enhancing cuts to a new generation of chic, environmentally conscious shoppers.
Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios, a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan, the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle.
The Nikki Green collection retails between $350-$7250 and is currently showing at The Nikki Green Showroom within the Fashion District in Los Angeles, CA, located at 1250 S Los Angeles St. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/.
To learn more about Nikki Green and Dominique Side, visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/. For additional information and to schedule an interview with Dominique, contact ashli.urquhart@iconicinfluencers.com.
ABOUT DOMINIQUE SIDE
Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios, a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan, the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle. She documents her luxury vegan lifestyle for her 80 thousand-plus followers on her VgnBae handle.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Nikki Green