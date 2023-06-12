The North American Veterinary Community Launches NAVC HiVE: A New Style of In-Person Events Across the U.S.

Registration Opens for First Event to Focus on Veterinary Nurses/Technicians October 16-18 in Austin, TX

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is excited to launch today NAVC HiVE, a new style of in-person events that will bring world-class industry events and the industry's brightest thinkers directly to members of the veterinary community across the U.S. Concurrently, the NAVC announced its first HiVE, the Vet Nurse+Tech HiVE, the first and only event of its kind dedicated to the largest professional segment in the veterinary industry – veterinary nurses and technicians. Registration opens today for Vet Nurse+Tech HiVE which will help kick off National Veterinary Technician Week and take place in Austin, TX October 16 -18, 2023.

"HiVE will fill an important need not being met today by any one organization in the animal healthcare industry," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill .

NAVC HiVE are focused events designed to be nimble and get ahead of the issues impacting veterinary professionals and shaping the veterinary industry now and into the future. Each HiVE event will consist of four areas of focus: animal health industry trends affecting patient treatment; issues faced by the veterinary industry such as staffing and recruiting and mental health; specific veterinary team member needs and; the business side of the $104 billion domestic veterinary industry, engaging various stakeholders including investors, buying groups and hospital designers, to name a few. These new events will be known as "HiVE" as they will bring together a community of like-minded individuals to share experiences and challenges, working toward a common goal, with each event unique in overall content, experience and location for the betterment of the industry and the individuals within it. HiVE events will be open to all professional members of the veterinary community.

"As the veterinary industry continues to evolve, so do the professional development and learning needs of the community and the challenges they face. HiVE will fill an important need not being met today by any one organization in the animal healthcare industry, bringing timely, topical events to market and convening the brightest minds, most passionate people and vital organizations to engage and address specific needs and opportunities," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "HiVE will bring cutting-edge content and conversations straight to the veterinary community, providing a unique, lively and engaging forum unlike any other in the veterinary industry today."

The first HiVE event, the Nurse+Tech HiVE, features three tracks: Professional and Career Development; Clinical Content; and Personal and Self Development including stress management, mindfulness and financial planning. The Veterinary Team Association of Texas is the industry supporter, with additional industry partnerships to come. As part of the NAVC's commitment to make in-person event attendance more accessible and ongoing support of veterinary nurses/technicians, the Nurse+Tech HiVE will offer initial attendee registration at just $25 for full access. The event will feature new learning styles and event technology allowing attendees to interact, learn and develop their skills in new ways.

Future focus areas for HiVE events will include Veterinary Mental Health & Wellbeing, Solving the Recruitment Challenge, Emergency and Critical Care and events supporting more of the veterinary team. With the events taking place across the U.S., more of the industry will have the chance to engage with the NAVC's world class, industry-leading services. Conference locations will be based on where the need is along with when it is needed.

NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill announced its new event concept to a crowd of thousands of veterinary industry professionals at the opening session of VMX 2023 January 14th in Orlando, FL.

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

