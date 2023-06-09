JG Wentworth Names Kim Banks as Chief Accounting Officer

Ms. Banks brings over two decades of corporate financial leadership and public accounting experience

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announces it has appointed Kim Banks as Chief Accounting Officer effective March 2023. Banks will report directly to Chief Financial Officer Dwight Perry. In her new role, Banks will manage the company's accounting and finance functions.

Banks will serve as a leader across the entire company's accounting practices. A seasoned finance executive, she will ensure accounting practices are streamlined across all JG Wentworth lines of business – including Peachtree Financial Solutions, Stone Street Capital, the recently launched debt resolution service, and the upcoming launch into personal lending later this year.

Banks joins JG Wentworth with over two decades of experience having previously worked for global publicly traded, and privately owned companies in the financial services industry, and as a public accountant. Prior to joining JG Wentworth, she was Head of Finance Systems and Process Transformation at AssuredPartners, an insurance brokerage company. She also spent over four years at Money Mart, a consumer lending company, rising through the ranks from Senior Manager to Director, and was at Deloitte for the early part of her career. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Temple University in Philadelphia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

When asked why she decided to join the Company, Banks said, "The ability to access cash especially in tough times is one of the fundamental necessities of every household. JG Wentworth has been serving this basic consumer need for decades and continues to enhance the consumer experience by broadening its product line-up with debt resolution and personal loan services. I am delighted to join a trustworthy company and its excellent leadership team."

"We are excited to have Kim join the team. With the increasing complexity of our business model, her leadership and direction will prove invaluable as we continue to evolve how we serve our customers and manage our business," said Dwight Perry, Chief Financial Officer at JG Wentworth.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023, JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

