$8.5 Billion Raised For Good Causes On JustGiving® From Blackbaud

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is proud to announce that JustGiving has surpassed £6 billion ($8.5 billion) in donations through the platform. To date, leading fundraising platform JustGiving, which removed platform fees in March of 2019, has managed almost 200 million donations from more than 180 countries.

"JustGiving is an incredible force to help fundraisers and crowdfunders support the charities and causes they care about," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Over the past year, we've helped people show their support in response to crises including the war on Ukraine and earthquakes affecting Turkey and Syria, and just last month, the London Marathon saw more than $47 million donated to fundraisers completing the event. We're honored to have played a role in supporting these efforts with reliable crowdfunding software."

Below are a few recent JustGiving campaigns:

£55 million ( $71 million ) was donated in response to the war on Ukraine .

Sir Captain Tom Moore continues to hold the largest individual led online crowdfunding campaign in history, after his challenge went viral and led to more than £39 million ( $49 million ) donated to the National Health Service (NHS).

£13 million ( $15.5 million ) was donated in response to the earthquakes which affected Turkey and Syria .

The late Dame Deborah James' Bowelbabe fund recently surpassed £11 million ( $14 million ). Deborah worked tirelessly campaigning to raise funds for and awareness of bowel cancer.

"The last few years have been really hard for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a cost-of-living crisis has meant that people have been through and continue to cope with the toughest of times," said Pascale Harvie, senior vice president at JustGiving from Blackbaud. "Yet, despite this, people of all ages continue to take action and support the causes they love. Our fundraisers and crowdfunders are extraordinary and what they have collectively achieved to benefit more than 20,000 charities and causes in the last year alone is remarkable."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About JustGiving from Blackbaud

JustGiving is the world's most trusted platform for online giving. We help people raise money for the charities and people they care about the most. In 2000, JustGiving.com began with one simple goal – to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward 22 years and over £6 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. JustGiving became part of Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good in 2017.

