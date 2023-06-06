TWO OF THE WORLD'S BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORMS, SBE AND RESORTS WORLD'S ZOUK GROUP, COME TOGETHER TO DISRUPT LA NIGHTLIFE FOREVER WITH THE OPENING OF ZOUK LA IN EARLY 2024

The former Nightingale space will now house the Singaporean institution, breathing new life to the Los Angeles nightlife scene with incredible hospitality, impeccable design and some of the world's best DJs, with more exciting projects to come from Zouk Group and sbe as both platforms continue expanding globally

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe announced today its newest partnership with Zouk Group on Zouk LA, the Singaporean global lifestyle company's first nightlife concept in California. This announcement follows the successful launch of Zouk Las Vegas in the impressive Resorts World Las Vegas in 2021. Located on La Cienega Blvd. in West Hollywood, Zouk LA will reside in the former sbe concept, Nightingale - an address that has been an sbe property since 2004. Zouk LA will host a competitive lineup of globally recognized DJs and chart-topping talent building from the Las Vegas Zouk Group venues' redefining of the standard for entertainment, with residents including Tiësto, ZEDD, Jack Harlow, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Kaskade and RL Grime.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership between Zouk Group and sbe in creating a new entertainment and lifestyle destination in the city of Los Angeles. sbe is a global hospitality brand led by Sam Nazarian with strong roots in Los Angeles, paving the way for a seamless collaboration for our first location in LA. Both sbe and Zouk Group have years of expertise in hospitality, which together, will create a pinnacle experience of nightlife," says Hui Lim, Chairman of Zouk Group.

"It is such an honor to be partnering with Zouk Group, my dear friend Hui and his seasoned team to breathe new air into Los Angeles' nightlife scene. This opening is going to introduce Zouk Group's constant dedication to innovating and elevating the nightlife experience to Los Angeles for the very first time. Together, as leaders of family-run businesses that are always challenging the status quo, we will create the ultimate destination for Angelenos and visitors alike; ensuring we will continue to disrupt the nightlife sector for the next 20 years" says Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe.

The 16,500 sq-ft space will be redesigned by former sbe in-house designer, Christian Schulz and his team at the award-winning boutique design agency, Studio Collective. Zouk LA will evoke frivolity, decadence, and an innate feeling of novelty associated with modernity and breaking with tradition. This new venue will recreate the spatial energy of its global Zouk Group counterparts by embracing heightened design features through unparalleled production elements. The space will be adorned with distinct finishes and dynamic lighting throughout the footprint, instilling a resonance of luxury. Evocative of free-flowing extravagance and glamor, Zouk LA will feature steeped profile details, sumptuous curved seating and faceted chandeliers. The end result being a purposeful, luxurious destination that will transport partygoers and elicit a full kinetic impact through visual, physical and sensual experiences.

Zouk LA is an equal partnership between Zouk Group and sbe, with day-to-day management of the property by sbe, well regarded as the largest nightlife company in the history of Los Angeles. For the past twenty years, Sam Nazarian and sbe have been at the center of transforming and reimagining the LA nightlife scene; building experiences and destinations that have disrupted the industry while simultaneously starting globally-affecting trends.

Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and putting Singapore on the global nightlife map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual 'Top 100 Clubs' list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch hospitality. As the pioneer clubbing institution in Singapore, Zouk was the first club to introduce House music, bravely steering away from the popular trend of Top 40s and retro playlists, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the industry.

More information about Zouk LA, including a schedule of upcoming performances, will be announced in the coming months. ZoukLA.com

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, curated food hall Famous Foods and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world-class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group oversees club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Malaysia, Las Vegas and on cruise ships. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

