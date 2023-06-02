Goode Health Launches Ultimate Wellness Blend to Address Nutrient Hunger Gap

Customized high-protein, high-fiber, low-calorie smoothie mix to deliver every vitamin, mineral and antioxidant your body needs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goode Health is thrilled to announce the launch of its Ultimate Wellness Blend, a customizable smoothie blend packed with four kinds of high-grade plant-based protein, plus a prebiotic fiber, a unique mix of polyphenol antioxidants, and CORE8™ Micronutrients, a proprietary blend of ingredients delivering the eight nutrients that 92% of American adults are lacking in their diets: Vitamins A, C, D, E, and Iron, Potassium, Calcium, and Magnesium.

Goode Health's Ultimate Wellness Blend smoothie mix meets all daily nutritional requirements and promotes a sense of fullness that reduces cravings and supports healthier food choices throughout the day. (PRNewswire)

Now available to consumers after an extensive research and test pilot phase, the smoothie blend comes in two flavors, Moroccan Chocolate and Vanilla Spice, both of which can be customized with up to four boosters: immune support, metabolism, vascular and recovery.

The Ultimate Wellness Blend is superior to the hundreds of other greens shakes and smoothie supplements on the market thanks to its combination of highly effective nutrient-rich superfoods paired with plant protein and prebiotic fiber. This protein-fiber-micronutrient combination is highly bioavailable, making it easy for the body to absorb and access the nutrients. Goode Health's product is specifically designed to address and alleviate micronutrient hunger, the lingering feeling of hunger even after a meal, by offering a precisely formulated combination of vitamins and fiber sources. This comprehensive solution not only meets all daily nutritional requirements but also promotes a sense of fullness that reduces cravings and supports healthier food choices throughout the day.

Goode Health's Ultimate Wellness Blend is one of the most affordable smoothie or supplement blends on the market. At $1.96 a serving, it's 68% less expensive than most competitor options.

"Goode Health is tackling a major issue in the United States by addressing the lack of essential nutrients in the diets of most Americans," said Mike Glick, the CEO of Goode Health. "Our mission is to create a healthy, great-tasting supplement that actually works — and we're proud that independent lab tests show we have better nutrition than other products and are preferred at least 2 to 1 on taste. The positive impact of our smoothie blend on consumers' health and wellness is confirmed in multiple ongoing clinical studies."

The team behind Goode Health is comprised of doctors, dietitians, food scientists, and medical experts from institutions such as Harvard University and the Human Performance Lab at the North Carolina Research Campus. These individuals are actively engaged in multiple clinical studies that are analyzing ingredients and biological impact, and performing taste tests.

Goode Health sourced the purest and most potent ingredients for the blend, trademarking both the essential vitamin mix (CORE8™ Micronutrients) and unique mix of polyphenol antioxidants (SUPRshield™). One serving of the nutrient-dense blend offers 5 grams of fiber and more than 14 grams of protein, with just 80 calories and no added sugar. The product is tailored to those with dietary restrictions or allergies as it's free of gluten, soy, nuts, eggs, GMOs and dairy, while also being vegan and Kosher-friendly.

"When we developed the Goode Health blend, we prioritized the quality of the ingredients we were using as well as the real health benefits to the individual," said Bob Arnot, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Goode Health. "For example, polyphenols are linked to a tremendous number of benefits in more than 1,500 clinical studies — so we made sure to use whole plants that are high in polyphenols, like bilberry and green tea."

Goode Health users have the option of tracking their Goode Health Score via surveys and biomarkers through blood tests, which can be ordered through the website. In the pilot testing phase, over 75 percent of consumers saw an improved Goode Health Score with consistent product use. Goode Health offers a money-back guarantee to any consumer who does not see an improvement in their Goode Health Score after six months of use.



About Goode Health

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Goode Health, LLC is a purpose-driven health and wellness company on a mission to create simple, effective, and science-based solutions to help people live a longer and healthier life. Goode Health develops innovative products that bridge the gap between convenience and optimal health, in a way that is accessible to all. The company's customized smoothie mix, packed with protein, fiber, SUPRshield™ polyphenols, and CORE8™ Micronutrients, is designed to combat nutrient hunger gaps in individuals, delivering the ultimate nutrition experience for those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.goodehealth.com , look for us on Facebook and Instagram (@mygoodehealth) or email at hello@goodehealth.com.

