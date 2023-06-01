The Lukens Company Welcomes New Vice President of Client Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an industry-leading marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising strategies, today announced the addition of Todd Bemis as Vice President of Client Innovation.

We can't wait to see all he does to unify ideas and strategies into programs for our existing clients and foster expansion into new areas of service for cause-oriented organizations.

Bemis brings over 25 years of agency experience with a bright focus on organizations that champion animal welfare, rescue ministry, children's healthcare, international humanitarian aid, environmental sustainability, and social causes. Throughout that tenure, he has forged new technologies, crafted unique experiences, and discovered the power of sharing design thinking.

"We're elated to have Todd join our team," said Seth Colton, TLC's President & Managing Partner. "He has done such inspiring work for an array of nonprofits, and we can't wait to see all he does to unify ideas and strategies into programs for our existing clients and foster expansion into new areas of service for cause-oriented organizations."

In his new role, Bemis will lead the discovery and development of innovative solutions and products, allowing TLC's clients to challenge both themselves and their supporters to create a greater impact through their missions.

"I'm excited and proud to join TLC. We have truly dynamic leadership and a broad spectrum of energetic client causes," said Bemis. "I can't wait to leverage the deep expertise within our agency to make the world a better place for everyone. There's no better time than now to solve for what's next in fundraising and social good strategies, so let's go!"

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

