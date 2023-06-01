Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Data Center (DC) Thermal Management Will Grow to More than $27 Billion by 2032

Market drivers include growing demand for data, support for regional new DC construction, and expanding green DC demand for sustainability

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines data center (DC) cooling and reviews thermal management solutions such as data center infrastructure management (DCIM) and sensor, air cooling, and liquid cooling.

DCs operate 24/7 because data is always needed. Thus, the power used to cool the server runs non-stop and accounts for a vast amount of energy consumption that is directly related to operating costs and energy bills. The market opportunity for DC cooling is expected to grow with these high cooling needs. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global market revenue for DC thermal management is anticipated to grow from $8.7 billion in 2023 to $27.4 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

"Industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, engineers, service providers, and developers can take advantage of this market opportunity by studying the various advanced thermal management solutions," says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Industry players can offer the most suitable solutions to customers within their business scope and collaborate within the industry value chain."

According to the International Energy Agency, with internet users having more than doubled worldwide since 2010, demand for digital services has been growing rapidly. Growing demand for data, support for regional new data center (DC) construction, and expanding green DC demand for sustainability will significantly increase the need for new and retrofitted DCs—and with it the market opportunity for cooling them, according to the report.

The report, Cooling Needs for Data Centers, analyzes the global market for DC cooling in three key segments: data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & sensor, air cooling, and liquid cooling. It includes market analyses for DC types (hyperscale versus non-hyperscale), efficiency (efficient versus conventional), and construction types (new versus retrofit). It provides an analysis of key technologies, market issues, the competitive landscape, and industry activities such as business cases and opportunities associated with DC cooling solutions. Global market outlooks extend through 2032 and cover five global regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Cooling Needs for Data Centers, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

