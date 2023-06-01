CAMUS UNVEILS NEW XO BLEND, BRINGING PURE PLEASURE TO THE SENSES

With an intensely aromatic liquid encased in a stunning Prestige Decanter, CAMUS XO is bringing Cognac back to the center of the dining table

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMUS, the largest family-owned Cognac house, is proud to unveil its newest blend, CAMUS XO. Available from June 1st, CAMUS XO is an intensely aromatic Cognac that evokes pure pleasure and celebrates the art of dining, bringing Cognac back to the center of the dining table and conversations.

Reaching past trends and fashion, back to pure aesthetics and emotions, CAMUS XO is encased in a stunning decanter destined to illuminate the most elegant dinner and after-dinner conversations with the intense amber reflections of the cognac within. The decanter's lightly convex and squared face is laced with geometric motifs reminiscent of 18th century coats of arms. The decanter is sealed with a golden stopper, the top of which has been carved out to reveal the four-leaf clover, symbol of CAMUS since 1863.

"CAMUS XO is a perfect expression of the House of Camus' uncompromising quest for the most intensely aromatic cognacs," says Cyril Camus, CAMUS, CEO. "The culmination of advanced distillation, finishing, and blending techniques developed over five generations, CAMUS XO is a Cognac that evolves on the palate into a journey of emotions and sensations."

CAMUS XO is uniquely crafted using the Houses' patented distillation method called "Instensity," using wines from various crus in Cognac, including Borderies, the most sought after cru in the region. This proprietary process results in an especially aromatic Cognac of superior fruity intensity. On the nose, CAMUS XO contains savory aromas of bitter apricot and oranges, blending with notes of exotic fruit and a dash of deep cacao. On the palate, the aromatic blend is silky with a honey-like texture and intense floral notes, a direct result of the brand's patented Intensity process. CAMUS XO's character gradually evolves towards spiced and toasted flavors, which come from the finishing process inside re-toasted cognac barrels. The blend concludes with a long and intense finish, full of dark aromas of vanilla and cinnamon.

Dinners become livelier with the stunning CAMUS XO decanter at the center of the table, as it becomes an art piece in and of itself. Throughout the evening, the conversation will float through a myriad of topics, at one point landing on the history of Cognac and the inspiration behind the XO decanter. A true testament to individuality, this artisan masterpiece is designed to be refillable and customizable, destined to become a permanent fixture at elegant dinner parties. Guests will savor the aromatic XO Cognac as they honor the tradition of "Arts de la Table," and relish in the pure pleasure the CAMUS Cognac brings to every occasion.

CAMUS XO is the perfect gift for connoisseurs of fine spirits who appreciate the finer things in life. With its exquisite blend of flavors, aromas, and textures, CAMUS XO will delight the most sophisticated palates as it joins the exquisite collection of CAMUS' XO and above Cognac collection, representing the best in luxury Cognacs.

CAMUS XO (SRP: $349) is available starting in June at select retailers nationwide and on Tipxy, Drizly, ReserveBar and CAMUS.com . Additional information about CAMUS XO and hi-res product imagery may be downloaded here .

CAMUS is the largest family-owned Cognac House and is a brilliant example of successful Family Entrepreneurship, with expert savoir-faire passed down through five generations.

CAMUS is the world's largest family-owned Cognac House, renowned for its unparalleled expertise in crafting the most aromatic Cognacs on earth. Since its inception in 1863 by the visionary Jean-Baptiste Camus, the House has remained an unrivaled beacon of successful Family Entrepreneurship honing five generations of savoir-faire. As one of the most significant landowners in Borderies, the historical heart of Cognac, CAMUS blends the latest technology with age-old traditions to craft intensely aromatic Cognacs that evoke pure pleasure and enjoyment. Proudly presenting a stunning portfolio of Cognacs that embodies over 160 years of passion, ambition, determination, perfectionism, and sincerity, CAMUS represents the very pinnacle of luxury.

