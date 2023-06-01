Ancora Training Launches New Hazardous Materials Endorsement Course as Latest CDL Training Offering

Program Offered Online and In-Person to Provide Flexibility, Accessibility for Employers, Employees

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training (AT), one of the nation's leading CDL training providers, recently launched a Hazmat Endorsement (H Endorsement) training course for its corporate, community college, and government agency partners looking for drivers qualified to transport toxic or volatile substances. According to the American Trucking Associations, the American truck driver shortage is projected to surpass 160,000 by the year 2030. Amid this shortage, hazmat drivers are even harder to come by.

"I am thrilled to launch our H endorsement program because it opens up so many more job opportunities for current, aspiring, and future drivers," said Natalie Williams, Ancora's Vice President of Client Operations. "With a depleting number of hazmat drivers, it was important to make this course accessible and flexible in order to cater to the needs of any schedule. The ability to provide online and in-person options is a meaningful benefit for our partners and their employees."

Hazmat drivers transport corrosive, explosive, flammable, poisonous, or otherwise dangerous material from point A to point B. These drivers differ from average drivers because they have earned a hazmat endorsement that allows them to transport hazardous material safely and legally.

Training in Multiple Formats

AT has designed its training to be readily available for students in multiple formats. The course, which is typically two days, is offered three different ways:

In-person and instructor-led

Online and self-paced

Online and instructor-led

Ancora's hazmat training can be an additional training course offered upon completion of the 160-hour CDL-A course or taken as a stand alone course for already qualified drivers. Those interested in taking the H endorsement course must meet following requirement:

Hold a valid CDL or pass the Commercial Learner's Permit knowledge tests

Students who pass the course are eligible to take a state-administered knowledge test required for the H endorsement.

* Individual states may have state-specific requirements in addition to what is listed above.

