WiMi Hologram Cloud Builds A Multi-feature Fusion-based Target Tracking Algorithm System

BEIJING, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a multi-feature fusion-based target tracking algorithm system. The system detects, extracts, identifies, and tracks human motion targets in images and video sequences. It also acquires relevant parameters of the moving object, such as position, velocity, and trajectory, and then processes them to perform higher-level tasks.

There is a wide variety of human body features. Feature selection and extraction are critical issues in human motion analysis. Motion data must be acquired first to achieve human motion recognition and tracking. Then the motion data is processed by smoothing and noise reduction methods. After processing, features are extracted from the processed human motion data using the feature extraction module, and the extracted features are used for training and classifier classification.

The system uses image processing and analysis techniques, machine learning, and pattern recognition to recognize and analyze the position and motion of the human body. This includes identification, classification, and vision processing related to human objects, position detection, motion analysis, and behavior understanding associated with processing. The goal of target tracking is to accurately identify the region of interest of a target in a continuous image sequence and to acquire motion data such as target velocity and trajectory. This provides the basis for solving subsequent advanced vision problems, such as target behavior analysis and recognition. The system captures human motion data, extracts features, then integrates the extracted human images into mixed reality and obtains human photos.

With the continuous development of artificial intelligence and virtual reality technology, human-computer interaction system has become a hot topic of current concern. The human body is a very complex collection that many motions or hand gestures can express. Human motion recognition and tracking is an essential way of human-computer interaction, and it has broad application prospects in games, intelligent robots, and smart homes.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

