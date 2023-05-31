Specialty Food Association 67th Summer Fancy Food Show Sells Out

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association's 67th Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest B2B specialty food industry event in North America, is officially sold out of exhibitor booth space. This year's sold-out Show covers nearly 300,000 square feet of floor space at the Javits Center and features thousands of artisan products from more than 2,000 domestic and global specialty food and beverage makers and manufacturers. The Show features a keynote address by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and a variety of networking and educational events throughout all three days (June 25-27).

Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show (PRNewswire)

The sold-out Summer Fancy Food Show will feature thousands of specialty foods and beverages from around the world.

"After several years of uncertainty around live events, this year's sold out Summer Fancy Food Show sends a clear message that Specialty Food makers and manufacturers value and depend on in-person events to conduct business," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "The Fancy Food Shows are the premiere destination for buyers to taste products and connect with makers of high-quality, artisan foods and beverages, and we're excited to welcome thousands of industry professionals to New York City in just a few weeks."

Show attendees can experience:

The Summer Fancy Food Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #FancyFoodNYC #SpecialtyFood

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Food Association