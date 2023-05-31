Mother and Son Share How Tampa General Hospital's First Living Donor Liver Transplant Can Save Two Lives

Less than two weeks before Mother's Day, a son gives his mother the most precious gift of all by donating a portion of his liver during the first Living Donor Liver Transplant on Florida's West Coast.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/830541858?share=copy

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) announced that doctors at the academic health system had performed the first living donor liver transplant on the West Coast of Florida.

In the video link above, donor Derek Sanz and Patricia Sanz, the recipient and Derek's mother, shared their story. Of the living donor liver transplant surgery, Derek said, "It can save two lives, it can save the life of the recipient and also someone waiting on the transplant list. I want to thank Tampa General for giving me the opportunity to help my mom before it was too late."

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president and chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and surgical director of the Comprehensive Liver Disease and Transplant Center at the TGH Transplant Institute, performed the recipient operation and was assisted by Dr. Diego Reino, an experienced Tampa General transplant surgeon. Dr. Ashish Singhal, director, Living Donor Liver Transplant, performed the donor surgery and was assisted by Dr. Vijay Subramanian, a liver transplant surgeon at Tampa General. An entire team of health care professionals supported both surgeries.

For nearly 50 years, Tampa General has been a national leader in lifesaving organ transplantation. In 2022, the hospital performed 682 transplants, a 20% increase in the number of procedures over the previous year. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national rate of transplants grew by 3.7% in 2022 over 2021.

The surgery took place May 2, 2023. "I'm going to live my life to the fullest," Patricia said.

Visit https://www.tgh.org/services/transplant to learn more about the Tampa General Transplant Institute.

