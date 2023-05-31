Anyone can use the R3 Vac and R3 Scrub Pro without any training.

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International, home to award-winning cleaning robots in over 30 countries, has unveiled three new products – the R3 Vac, R3 Scrub Pro and the MagicTag – that revolutionise autonomous professional cleaning. Both the R3 Vac and R3 Scrub Pro are professional-grade vacuuming and scrubbing robots respectively, while the MagicTag enables both LionsBots to become "Zero Click" and very easy to use.

LionsBot launches world’s first “Zero Click” cleaning robots (PRNewswire)

With the global shortage of professional cleaners, high turnover rate and extensive training required to use a robot, the patent-pending MagicTag's "Zero Click" feature makes the R3 Vac and R3 Scrub Pro one of the easiest robots to use. Any cleaner can operate the robots with zero clicks on the touch screen and deployment can be done in minutes.

"LionsBot makes robots that people love to use. The user experience is at the core of our product development. We are excited to introduce the MagicTag, which makes professional cleaning robots accessible to every cleaner regardless of experience or age. It is so easy to use that every cleaner can now benefit from having a cleaning robot assist them", says Dylan Ng Terntzer, CEO of LionsBot International.

The MagicTag simplifies the traditional, multi-step setup process into just one action, allowing anyone to clean without extensive training required. Users simply push the R3 Vac to the vicinity of the MagicTag and it automatically remembers the cleaning area and starts cleaning. The MagicTag also relieves cleaners and their management of hours of training, thereby further improving efficiency for organisations.

R3 Vac – The Professional Vacuum Solution

The R3 Vac is a professional grade vacuuming robot designed for offices, retail stores, community spaces and other indoor areas with high traffic. Equipped with side brushes that deliver 0cm edge cleaning, the R3 Vac combines both microfibre and brush rollers to cater to different surfaces be it hard concrete floors, vinyl or delicate carpets. At only 655mm tall – a compact size for a professional cleaning robot – the R3 Vac is nimble enough to clean even under tables easily.

Innovatively constructed and built solidly with high quality materials, the R3 Vac is made with durability in mind and lasts for more than five years with daily use with a cleaning coverage up to 2,400m2 per charge.

More than just cleaning, the R3 Vac is considerate of the environment it cleans in. The R3 Vac clocks an average of 60dB – quiet enough for regular conversations to still take place as it runs. Equipped with a patent-pending microfibre bag and medical-grade HEPA H13 air filter, the R3 Vac purifies the air around it as it cleans. It has a full suite of sensors that allows it to see the world in 3D and is intelligent enough to avoid glass surfaces and mirrors.

For the user, the R3 Vac is simply the easiest professional robot to use. Syncing with the MagicTag, the R3 Vac automatically runs on schedule and returns back when it is done. Its floor tool and vacuum hose are designed to be easily detached and cleaned for easy maintenance without any tools. Ergonomically designed handle bars and quick release mechanisms make manual cleaning comfortable for anyone.

R3 Scrub Pro – Pro Cleaning Made Easy

Taking professional cleaning to the next level, the R3 Scrub Pro delivers high-quality cleaning – often associated with much bigger cleaning machines – in a compact, agile size. Designed and built in Singapore, the R3 Scrub Pro makes heavy-duty cleaning possible even in tight spaces in airports, supermarkets and healthcare establishments.

The R3 Scrub Pro eliminates pre-sweeping with its cylindrical brushes and two side brushes delivering 0cm edge cleaning and up to 8kg downward force to ensure optimal strength is applied, effectively clean any stain or grime without harming the surface.

The R3 Scrub Pro is fitted with the new patent-pending Single-Pass Squeegee that features improved suction and airflow for maximum dryness. Built upon a premium stainless-steel chassis and heavy-duty components, the R3 Scrub Pro is designed to be used daily for more than five years. With just two hours for a full-battery charge, the R3 Scrub Pro can clean for up to four hours with a cleaning coverage of up to 1,800m2/h.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LionsBot