Information Governance Leaders Gimmal and Kindato Partner Together with Migration-as-a-Service (MaaS) Solution, Allowing Seamless Transition from Legacy ECM Systems into the Microsoft Ecosystem

HOUSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, has teamed up with Kindato Corp, a trailblazer in Microsoft 365 information governance, eDiscovery, and knowledge management, to significantly bolster clients' information governance and compliance capabilities through their joint Migration-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering.

MaaS is the first turnkey packaging of software and services to provide enterprise, federal, and local government customers a single, expert source for streamlined migrations with proper governance from beginning to end, including:

Helping clients leverage their Microsoft 365 investment by migrating content from legacy enterprise content management platforms such as OpenText and Documentum to SharePoint Online

Development and implementation of solid data governance policies and best practices throughout

Development of personalized information governance playbooks for each client

Simple, all-in, subscription pricing

The Gimmal Migrate™ solution works seamlessly with existing legacy content management systems and is paired with Kindato's deep domain expertise in Microsoft 365 information governance. The partnership prioritizes the rapid deployment of workflows and professional services, including workflow assessments, implementation, and managed services.

"This collaboration pairs industry-leading software capabilities with a wealth of subject matter expertise to craft a unique, turnkey migration service, instead of requiring customers to cobble together a mix of software solutions and services engagements. This one-stop shop offers unprecedented value for customers looking for more streamlined information governance solutions, all while maximizing their existing investments in Microsoft 365," shared Dean Gonsowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Gimmal.

"This partnership with Gimmal, a company with an impressive history in information governance software development, is a momentous occasion for us. The introduction of the MaaS offering represents a synergistic blend of our expertise, enabling us to provide a more holistic solution for our clients as they navigate the complexities of today's data privacy and information governance landscape," said Jason Velasco, CEO of Kindato.

Both industry leaders will be co-hosting a virtual ACEDS webinar on June 6, 2023, "Who Owns Information Governance Implementations in Microsoft 365 Migrations?", as well as co-sponsoring at this year's 365 EduCon DC - A Microsoft 365 Conference – in Washington, DC from June 12-16, 2023, where they will be hosting product demonstrations to highlight the new partnership and the MaaS offering.

ABOUT GIMMAL

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com

ABOUT KINDATO

Kindato is a dedicated provider of innovative technology and professional services solutions for Information Governance, eDiscovery, and Modern Work in Microsoft M365. With a significant track record in information governance and eDiscovery across financial services, healthcare, and government organizations, Kindato's team of experts is committed to helping clients succeed by delivering tailored solutions that mitigate risk and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.kindato.com

