Promethean Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with New Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, announced the appointment of Arthur Giterman as chief financial officer. Giterman joins the executive team leading the financial strategy, growth, and execution of the overall Promethean business worldwide. With the new merger agreement announced last month, Giterman will be instrumental in Promethean operating as a standalone public company.

Giterman has over 20 years of experience in financial, strategic, and operational leadership at high-growth global technology companies. He most recently held the role of CFO of Aptean, a global provider of targeted ERP, supply chain management, and compliance solutions. Prior to this, he held the position of SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Nuance Communications, overseeing the company's finance operations, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I'm excited to join a company with such an amazing mission. My passion lies in helping companies achieve successful outcomes, including accelerated growth, building scale, and driving a superior culture and experience for customers and employees," said Arthur Giterman, chief financial officer at Promethean. "I look forward to partnering with everyone to continue the momentum and bring transformative solutions to the market."

Over the last decade, Giterman has held various strategic roles at Nuance Communications, including SVP of Accounting and Finance Operations, VP of Corporate Controller, Accounting and Revenue Operations, and VP of Finance. Before Nuance Communications, he held operational roles at PwC, the Office of Inspector General, and the Art Technology Group.

"As we've seen major shifts in education over the last few years, Promethean has held strong on our commitment to helping classrooms and learning environments around the world create more collaborative and innovative learning spaces," said Vin Riera, chief executive officer of Promethean. "Arthur brings unparalleled experience to the role of CFO, which will be critical to our global growth strategy."

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

