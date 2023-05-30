Create at the speed of your imagination with the new moto g stylus 5G

Create at the speed of your imagination with the new moto g stylus 5G

New smartphone powers creativity with a built-in stylus and superfast 5G speed

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the new moto g stylus 5G joins Motorola's moto g family in North America. The new moto g stylus 5G features a built-in stylus, lightning-fast 5G speeds1 and the powerful Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, offering new opportunities for content creation, enhanced connectivity and fast navigation across apps, note taking, editing and more.

moto g stylus 5G powers creativity with a built-in stylus and superfast 5G speed. (PRNewswire)

The actions on the built-in stylus are now simpler and more natural, making it even easier for consumers to flex their creativity by drawing or editing photos, capturing that brilliant idea or fleeting thought via Moto Note, or playing their favorite games. Versatile stylus functions include:

Handwriting Recognition Calculation , an AI-driven feature to turn handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go.

Lasso Tool for Draw to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics.

Live Message to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps.

Optical Character Recognition to extract text from a written or printed document for easy sharing or record-keeping.

enriched performance and entertainment experiences

All of these actions are powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, giving users access to blazing-fast 5G1 networks, so they can stream movies, play games and video chat without lag. These speeds also help elevate this device's audio-visual experience, which is composed of a 6.6" FHD+ screen, stereo speakers and immersive Dolby Atmos® sound. With Dolby Atmos, enjoy a richer audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details in entertainment when enjoyed over headphones or through the device's two stereo speakers. The expansive screen with a 120Hz2 refresh rate stretches from edge to edge with razor-sharp detail, giving users plenty of room to express their creativity and switch from app to app when using the stylus.

brilliant photos and the space to hold them all

The moto g stylus 5G camera system is ready to capture every moment. The advanced 50MP main camera with Ultra Pixel technology lets in more light, producing sharper, more vibrant photos. There's also a 8MP ultrawide, macro vision and depth lens so consumers can experience three amazing perspectives in one camera. From fitting in stunning landscapes to capturing the tiniest of details or even taking professional-looking portraits, there's a lens designed to meet everyone's needs.

Consumers can keep photos, sketches, movies, music and more with 128/256GB3 of built-in storage, and get an extra 2TB of external storage when using a microSD card4,5. The new moto g stylus 5G also includes a 5000mAh battery, lasting up to two days on a single charge6.

a robust security and software suite

The new moto g stylus 5G features Android™ 13 and unique Motorola experiences, including simple gestures, custom entertainment settings or personalization options. This device also delivers a suite of advanced security features for additional peace of mind, including:

Moto Secure : The go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features. : The go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features.

Family Space : A designated "safe space" on one's phone for kids to learn and play. From there, guardians can set limits on screen time, control accessible apps and create multiple profiles for the whole family.

ThinkShield: A security hub that enhances protection at every level and meets the highest standards in protecting consumers from malware, phishing and other threats.

Availability

In the U.S., the new moto g stylus 5G will be available at Cricket on June 2, with subsequent availability at AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile. The new moto g stylus 5G will also be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com, Best Buy and Motorola.com starting June 16 (MSRP: $399.99*)

In Canada, the new moto g stylus 5G will be available on motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers in the coming months.

*Pricing varies by carrier; to be communicated by carriers upon availability

About Lenovo & Motorola

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, services and applications are network dependent and may not be available in all areas; additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. Contact your service provider for details. Use of this device is subject to the terms of your wireless service plan. This product meets applicable Radio Frequency Emission Exposure Guidelines. Accessories individually labeled.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. DOLBY and DOLBY ATMOS are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.© 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC.

1. 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

2. Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

3. Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

4. Supports up to 2TB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

5. Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

6 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

