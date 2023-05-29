InnoVEX 2023 Gathers Startups From 22 Countries Demonstrating Endless Possibilities

TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The InnoVEX exhibit for startups at COMPUTEX 2023 will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 2 from May 30 to June 2. As a global platform for startups, InnoVEX 2023 will integrate 5G, AIoT, healthcare technology, metaverse and XR, electric vehicles and smart mobility, green technology, and other innovative solutions. A total of 400 participating startup teams from 22 countries and 8 pavilion countries, including France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Japan, Brazil, and Israel, will showcase diverse creativity.

The highly anticipated InnoVEX exhibition at COMPUTEX, showcasing innovation and startups, attracted nearly 400 startup teams from 22 countires this year, displaying diverse creativity. (Image shows the exhibit) (PRNewswire)

InnoVEX Forms a New Global Village Gathering National Pavilions

Every year, InnoVEX brings together startups and ICT experts from many countries, connecting rich creative industry resources and funds worldwide. This year, in addition to inviting the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to lead startups from emerging markets such as Eastern Europe and Africa to participate in the exhibition, there are also several national pavilions. As a result, the global innovation ecosystem is expected to spark business energy at InnoVEX.

This year, there are many European pavilions. The four main themes of the French Pavilion include power supply and management, consumer electronics, human-computer interaction, and information and communications security. Among them, leading battery manufacturers' solid-state micro battery fast charging technology attracts much attention. Flanders Pavilion of Belgium leads an interdisciplinary team of system integrators, blockchain technology, submarine cable monitoring and maintenance through machine learning, and Belgium's fastest-growing silicon photonics semiconductor company. The Italian Pavilion participates in the exhibition for the first time as a national pavilion, showcasing research and development of the first integrated query algorithm for vessel-sharing transactions and innovative construction site monitoring. The Dutch Pavilion returns with the tagline "The Orange Accelerator," which focuses on the futuristic and sustainable blockchain space and promotes the new application of blockchain authentication solutions. Finally, architectural design software, screen protection, and software development teams are presented in the Poland Pavilion, hoping to use mature technology and experience of successful business model experience to communicate with innovations from all walks of life.

Moreover, 10 new startup teams will be in attendance, expecting closer cooperation between Taiwan and Japan at the Japan Pavilion. The Brazil Pavilion hopes to use mature technology and business models to communicate with the world. And the Israel Pavilion is world-renowned in the field of information security technology.

The Technology and Creativity of the Startup Teams

In addition to the country pavilions, startup teams supported by accelerators or government units are also exciting. The Garage+ leads 37 technology startups selected from over 200 startups from 38 countries worldwide to participate in the exhibition. Far EasTone Accelerator, participating in the exhibition for the first time, used InnoVEX to promote communication between its cloud and Internet of Things startups and international startups.

The TREE Innovation Theme Pavilion of the Ministry of Economy's Technology Department responds to the government's three innovation development visions: Connecting the Future, Connecting the World, and Connecting the Local Area. The focus is on applying scientific research innovation in semiconductors, information security, AI, smart life, biotechnology, and more.

Taiwan's latest accelerator TAcc+, in conjunction with "Linkou Startup Terrace", " Yawan Startup Terrace", "National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Accelerator A2T Program", "Hsinchu Biomedical Industry and Incubation Center" and other units, exhibit together in the small and medium-sized enterprise department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Innovation Theme Pavilion showcase in the fields of smart healthcare, smart life, smart manufacturing, and green technology.

The first-timer Tainan's New Startup Pavilion establishes local innovation as the theme and combines with teams such as zakka & cafe and Taiwan Pure Culture & Education Development Association to demonstrate the achievements of industrial transformation and the endless possibilities of cross-field innovative applications.

Forums and Presentations to Create a Global Exchange Platform for Startups and Venture Capital

To connect Taiwan to the global startup ecosystem, a series of activities will also be held in the InnoVEX exhibition area, such as: What's New: The future technology and the next startup trend 2023 hosted by TAITRA will be held on May 31. In addition to imec.Xpand partners and WIEC to share global investment trends, professionals from multinational companies such as Barco, a leader in Belgian visualization solutions, and ITEN, a leading French battery manufacturer, were invited to share information on AR, VR, and smart healthcare, as well as the advantages of creative applications in smart homes and other fields and the trend of international venture capital.

The all-day Global Demo Day event is expected on June 1st. Teams from France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium, and teams organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Far EasTone Accelerator, will present application products and solutions for innovative industries, interact with local startups and discuss their strengths to discover potential investment opportunities.

For more updated InnoVEX 2023 information, please check the official COMPUTEX website: www.computextaipei.com.tw. Online registration is welcome.

For more exhibition information

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

