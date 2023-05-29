ESG GO! at COMPUTEX 2023

Transforming with industry toward net-zero

TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2023 will be held from May 30 to June 2 in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & 2, gathering over 1,000 manufacturers from 26 different countries/regions, using 3,000 booths. This year's show focuses on six main topics: high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability. Among them, the organizers launched the COMPUTEX ESG GO! series of activities on sustainable green energy to demonstrate the action to lead the industry and exhibition towards net zero transformation.

ESG GO! Activity 1: COMPUTEX Forum to include technology sustainable innovation Forum

With the wave of net zero carbon emissions sweeping the world in 2050, how to strengthen corporate carbon governance and actively implement energy conservation and carbon reduction is a significant issue related to the survival of ICT companies. To highlight the issue of enhancing carbon resilience and corporate ESG in the ICT ecosystem, this year's COMPUTEX will host the "COMPUTEX Forum: Sustainability" on June 1, inviting Samson Hu, ASUS co-CEO, Tomoharu Watanabe, Director, EVP and Executive Officer of KIOXIA, and Victor Cheng, Delta EVP of Infrastructure Business, and Alexis Crowell, VP & CTO, Asia Pacific Japan of Intel, and other high-level executives from international technology companies to come to Taiwan to share how the technology industry responds to the challenge of carbon neutrality and explore the impact and business opportunities brought by zero carbon emissions through the implementation examples of benchmark companies.

ESG GO! Activity 2: Green sign recognition for sustainable certification enterprises on exhibition booths

To highlight exhibitors certified by RE100, Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Green Factory Label of the Industrial Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, or MSCI ESG Index, and to encourage more companies to embrace sustainability through innovation, the organizers will recognize certified companies with marked ESG GO! signs representing the green supply chain. Participating companies include Acer, ASUS, BenQ, Delta, Gigabyte, Inventec, MSI, Quanta Computer, and more.

ESG GO! Activity 3: Earth Mission APP to develop 21 days of sustainable living habits

To expand the influence of green life, the organizers cooperate with Acer to invite all COMPUTEX participants to use Acer's Earth Mission mobile APP to promote green energy, allowing users to develop sustainable living habits through the 21-day challenge of Earth Mission. In addition, the Earth Mission App will simultaneously launch COMPUTEX limited rewards. Complete three designated missions from May 30 to June 4 to unlock the exclusive COMPUTEX badges and characters.

ESG GO! Activity 4: Get out of the exhibition hall to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest

COMPUTEX will plant trees in the Amazon rainforest through the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted, doubling (1+1) based on the number of people who have downloaded the Earth Mission APP. This activity demonstrates the determination of COMPUTEX to be sustainable globally.

During COMPUTEX, buyers and visitors can also learn more about the sustainable innovation of the exhibitors through the ESG-themed guide tours and the CPX on Air live broadcast. Industry professionals are welcome to register online and visit the sustainable technology event: www.computexonline.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

