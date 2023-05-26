Notice of Data Security Incident at Onix Group LLC

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onix Group LLC announced that it mailed letters to individuals affected by a cybersecurity incident on behalf of itself and on behalf of the following affiliates and companies for whom Onix provides services: Addiction Recovery Systems, Cadia Healthcare, Physician's Mobile X-Ray, and Onix Hospitality Group.

On March 27, 2023, Onix experienced a ransomware incident that affected its internal computer systems. Onix took immediate action to secure its systems and launched an investigation with help from cybersecurity experts. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person accessed the network between March 20, 2023 and March 27, 2023, corrupted certain systems, and removed a subset of files.

The information contained in the files varied by individual, but may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and scheduling, billing, and clinical information regarding their care at one of the above-listed healthcare providers. The files also contained information maintained for human resources purposes, including names, Social Security numbers, direct deposit information, and health plan enrollment information for all above-listed entities.

Today, Onix mailed letters to affected individuals and opened a dedicated assistance line to answer questions about this incident. Onix is also offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to affected individuals.

Onix takes the privacy and security of the information in its care very seriously and sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Onix strengthened the security of its systems and will continue enhancing its protocols to safeguard the information in its care. Onix has opened a dedicated, toll-free call center, available at (866) 547-0496, 9:00 am – 6:30 pm, Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

View original content:

SOURCE Onix Group LLC