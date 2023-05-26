Historic press event on UAP/UFO disclosure in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven M. Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project and one of the world's leading authorities on the UFO/UAP issue, will be presenting definitive evidence of illegal unacknowledged black budget projects related to UFO/UAP operations in Washington DC – 2pm on JUNE 12, 2023 at the National Press Club.

Fort Irwin CA based on Top Secret military Witness (PRNewswire)

He will be joined by several top-secret Government whistleblowers, who will be presenting compelling testimony. These whistleblowers include a U.S. Marine who witnessed a manmade UAP offloading illegal weapons and drugs in Indonesia in 2009.

The Disclosure intelligence UFO archive, consisting of over 5 terabytes of government documents, whistleblower testimony and specific locations of illegally operated UFO projects and corporations will also be unveiled. Over 700 military, intelligence and corporate whistleblowers are included in this vast archive.

Plans for a civilian initiated RICO (Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization) lawsuit against illegal military and corporate projects will be announced and outlined.

Additionally, some of the 119 crash/retrieval events of extraterrestrial vehicles will be summarized and presented. The Disclosure Archive contains intelligence on all these cases.

A summary of advanced energy and propulsion technologies that have been illegally confiscated and suppressed will be presented. These technologies would replace all fossil fuels, nuclear power and electric transmission systems and would create a new economy free of poverty and pollution within a generation.

Over the course of the last 30 years, Dr. Greer has identified over 700 high-level government and corporate whistleblowers willing to testify on their direct involvement with the UFO/ET matter, advanced energy and propulsion systems and the existence of covert government programs that are run illegally.

He has provided briefings for sitting U.S. presidents and senior government officials across the globe, drawing from his extensive intelligence archive. He has conducted countless media interviews and lectured all over the world. Dr. Greer has authored five books and produced five feature documentaries. His latest film, "The Lost Century and How to Reclaim it" will be released on June 6, 2023.

"It's really about the renewal of democracy, because everyone says, 'We're in a free country in a democracy', but how free and how democratic can it be if the most important technologies and the most important discoveries are kept from the media and the public and our policy makers".

For media inquiries contact: Lera at media@siriusdisclosure.com

