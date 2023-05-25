Save and Give Back: Nutrishop's Memorial Day Sale Supports Fallen Patriots' Children

HENDERSON, Nev., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing effort to support military families, Nutrishop will be donating 10% of all online sales made on Memorial Day to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"Memorial Day is a time to honor and appreciate the courageous individuals who've lost their lives serving in the armed forces," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop, a leading provider of top-quality nutritional supplements. "We recognize the immense impact such sacrifices have on the families left behind and we hope this donation drive will help lighten these families' financial burdens while providing their children educational opportunities that will shape their futures."

In addition to the donation drive, Nutrishop is offering a special promotional discount of 15% off* all orders made online at NutrishopUSA.com on Memorial Day using the promo code HONOR15. This exclusive discount allows customers to save while contributing to a worthy cause.

"We are humbled to be able to support the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation this Memorial Day," McLendon said. "We invite our valued customers to join us in giving back on this special day."

To participate in this initiative and take advantage of the 15% discount, visit NutrishopUSA.com on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023 (promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. PST). With 10% of all sales benefitting the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, along with the added opportunity to save using the promo code HONOR15, every purchase will make a difference.

*Promotional discount is for online use only at NutrishopUSA.com; not valid on protein powders or in conjunction with other offers or promotions.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation:

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $50 million in support to over 2,100 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 97% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

