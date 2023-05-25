Show You Care
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Announce Three Late-Breaking Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Physician-scientists will present expansive new cancer research, including 33 accepted abstracts

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health today announced that data from SWOG S1826, a randomized study of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus brentuximab vedotin(BV)-AVD in advanced stage (AS) classic Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), and two abstracts from the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 trial evaluating oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without and with trastuzumab in early-stage, high-risk breast cancer, have been selected as late-breaking presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 2-6.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)
"We are thrilled to have physician-scientists from our health system participate in two innovative clinical trials selected for three late-breaking presentations at this year's ASCO annual meeting, reinforcing our commitment to push the boundaries of science, provide patients with cutting-edge treatment options, and transform the way cancer is treated," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "As New Jersey's only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we strive to offer our patients comprehensive cancer care, including access to novel therapeutic advances and game-changing clinical trials that have the potential to save, extend and improve the quality of patients' lives, and reshape the future of cancer management."

A total of 33 presentations and 9 publications have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including lymphoma, pediatric, colorectal and breast cancer.

Highlights of additional accepted abstracts include the following:

  • Initial findings of the phase II study of biweekly TAS-102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in pre-treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), found that TAS-102 with irinotecan plus bevacizumab is an effective second-line therapy for patients with mCRC.
  • Findings from a cross-sectional, retrospective analysis that aimed to determine the association of receipt of treatment summaries, follow-up care instructions (including where to obtain "routine cancer check-ups"), and type of doctor providing survivorship care on breast cancer screening (BCS) and cervical cancer screening (CCS) in female cancer survivors. The analysis demonstrated that follow-up instructions, which are part of the survivorship plan, have the greatest association with BCS and CCS among cancer survivors, but despite this, about 25% of BCS and CCS-eligible cancer survivors did not receive them.
  • Results from a phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the preliminary safety and efficacy of tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy and combination therapy in advanced solid tumors, which demonstrated that tinengotinib monotherapy was well-tolerated and the pharmacokinetics results may support dose recommendation for subsequent trials. Additionally, researchers observed encouraging anticancer activity of tinengotinib monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated solid tumors, including PC, HR+/HER2- BC, TNBC and CCA.

The full list of presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations


Abstract No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Abstract 8006

LINKER-MM1 study:
Linvoseltamab (REGN5458) in
patients with relapsed/refractory
multiple myeloma.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
3:15 p.m. CDT

Hall D2 & Live Stream

Abstract 9501

Significant durable response with
fianlimab (anti-LAG-3) and
cemiplimab (anti-PD-1) in advanced
melanoma: Post adjuvant PD-1
analysis.

Monday, June 5, 2023,

3:00 p.m. CDT

Hall D1 & Live Stream

Abstract 1004

A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in
patients (pts) with metastatic breast
cancer (MBC).

Monday, June 5, 2023,

12:42 p.m. CDT

Hall B1 & Live Stream

Abstract 10008

Phase 2 study of larotrectinib in
children with newly diagnosed
infantile fibrosarcoma (IFS):
Children's Oncology Group (COG)
ADVL1823 cohort A.

Sunday, June 4, 2023,

12:09 p.m. CDT

S100a & Live Stream

Poster Presentations


Abstract No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Abstract
LBA612

Oral paclitaxel and dostarlimab with
or without trastuzumab in early-
stage, high-risk breast cancer:
Results from the neoadjuvant I SPY
2 TRIAL.

Sunday, June 4, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract
TPS3625

Phase II/III study of circulating
tumor DNA as a predictive
biomarker in adjuvant chemotherapy
in patients with stage II colon
cancer: NRG-GI005 (COBRA).

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract
TPS5103

SWOG S1823/CCTG GCC1:
Translational observational
investigational study of the liquid
biomarker microRNA 371a-3p in
newly diagnosed germ cell
tumours—Real-world trial design,
rapid accrual, and robust secondary
use of data opportunities.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract
TPS5109

HB-300, a novel arenavirus-based
cancer immunotherapy in patients
with metastatic castration-resistant
prostate cancer.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract
TPS5110

A phase 1/2 study of combination
olaparib and radium-223 in men
with metastatic castration-resistant
prostate cancer with bone metastases
(COMRADE): A trial in progress.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract
TPS9594

A phase 2/3 trial in progress on
tebentafusp as monotherapy and in
combination with pembrolizumab in
HLA-A*02:01+ patients with
previously treated advanced non-
uveal melanoma (TEBE-AM).

Saturday, June 3, 2023,

1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 532

A multicenter phase II study of
vaccines to prevent recurrence in
patients with HER-2–positive breast
cancer.

Sunday, June 4, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 2561

Clinical outcomes of immune
checkpoint inhibitor treatment in
patients with classic cold tumors
identified to have a high tumor
mutational burden via ctDNA.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 3085

Characterization of MCL-1 in
patients with colorectal cancer
(CRC): Expression, molecular
profiles, and outcomes.

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 3531

Chemotherapeutic sensitivity in
colorectal cancer expressing low
RNA of wild type homologous
recombination genes.

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 3590

Phase II study of biweekly TAS-
102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in
pre-treated metastatic colorectal
cancer (TABAsCO).

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 3622

Molecular profiling and
characterization of the tumor
immune microenvironment (TME)
in appendiceal carcinoma (AC).

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4108

Comprehensive profiling of clock
genes expression in hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC).

Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4144

Correlation of comprehensive
molecular mapping of pancreatic
ductal adenocarcinoma with XPO1
mRNA expression levels to potential
clinical targets.

Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4145

Clinical genomic implications of
transcriptional subtypes in
pancreatic cancer.

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4150

KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic
cancer: Clinical outcomes based on
chemotherapeutic regimen.

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4151

Molecular and clinical correlates of
DSCR1 expression in pancreatic
cancer (PDAC).

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 4167

The five periampullary cancers: Not
just different siblings but different
families—An international
multicenter cohort study.

Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 9548

A phase 1 study of fianlimab (anti-
LAG-3) in combination with
cemiplimab (anti-PD-1) in patients
with advanced melanoma: Poor-
prognosis subgroup analysis.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,

1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 10628

Learned lessons from a US-wide
outreach program to broaden
enrollment to the PROMISE
Registry, a prostate cancer genetic
registry.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 11018

Characterizing imposter syndrome
among oncologists on social media.

Sunday, June 4, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Abstract 12075

Survivorship care and breast and
cervical cancer screening.

Monday, June 5, 2023,

1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

Hall A & On Demand

Poster Discussion Session

Abstract 2519

A phase I/II trial investigating safety
and efficacy of autologous TAC01-
HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid
tumors.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,
3:00 – 4:30 p.m. CDT

S100bc & On Demand

Abstract 3019

Preliminary safety and efficacy of
tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy
and combination therapy in
advanced solid tumors: A phase Ib/II
clinical trial.

Saturday, June 3, 2023,

2:11 p.m. CDT

S100bc & On Demand

Abstract 4020

Not all treated KRAS-mutant
pancreatic adenocarcinomas are
equal: KRAS G12D and survival
outcome.

Monday, June 5, 2023,

11:30 – 1:00 p.m. CDT

Hall D2 & Live Stream

Abstract 7515

Response-adapted therapy (tx) with
nivolumab plus brentuximab vedotin
(nivo + BV) without autologous
hematopoietic cell transplantation
(auto-HCT) in children, adolescents,
and young adults (CAYA) with low-
risk relapsed/refractory (R/R) classic
Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL):
CheckMate 744.

Monday, June 5, 2023,

1:49 p.m. CDT

E450 & On Demand

Abstract Discussion 4

Aging in Survivors of Pediatric
Cancer

Monday, June 5, 2023,
5:36 p.m. CDT

S504 & On Demand

Abstract LBA520

Oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and
dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without
and with trastuzumab in early-stage,
high-risk breast cancer: Results from
the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 TRIAL.

Sunday, June 4, 2023,

5:04 p.m. CDT

Hall B1 & Live Stream

Plenary Session

Abstract LBA4

SWOG S1826, a randomized study
of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus
brentuximab vedotin (BV)-AVD in
advanced stage (AS) classic
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).

Sunday, June 4, 2023,

2:53 p.m. CDT

Hall B1 & Live Stream

Publication Only

Session title

Presentation title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Abstract e16073

Preoperative pembrolizumab for
MSI high, EBV positive or PD-L1
positive locally advanced gastric
cancer followed by surgery and
adjuvant chemoradiation with
pembrolizumab: Interim results of a
phase 2 multi-center trial.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e18723

Assessment of how differences in
efficacy and toxicity change
healthcare professionals' views on
presentation of treatment options.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e15087

Safety and feasibility of the addition
of a radiosensitizing methionine-
restricted diet to radiation therapy.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e17618

Comparing sentinel
lymphadenectomy and complete
lymphadenectomy among obese
patients (BMI >30) undergoing
minimally invasive hysterectomy for
early-stage endometrial cancer: An
ACS-NSQIP database study.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e18605

Immediate inpatient toxicities
associated with CAR T-cell therapy:
Real world data from a national
inpatient sample.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e24088

Barriers to offering female fertility
preservation to pediatric and young
adult oncology patients: A national
survey of pediatric hematology
oncology providers in the United
States and Canada.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e12523

ctDNA detection before and during
systemic therapy for inflammatory
breast cancer.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e16079

Outcomes of Helicobacter pylori
(HP) infection in esophageal cancer
(EC): A 5-year nationwide analysis.

N/A

N/A

Abstract e19015

Pevonedistat plus belinostat in
relapsed/refractory acute myeloid
leukemia or myelodysplastic
syndrome: A phase I multicenter
study.

N/A

N/A

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis 
Media Relations Assistant 
732-507-8307
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rutgers-cancer-institute-of-new-jersey-and-rwjbarnabas-health-announce-three-late-breaking-presentations-at-the-2023-asco-annual-meeting-301835084.html

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health

