Grundéns' Launches Limited Edition Sandal Utilizing Lionfish Leather

The iconic fishing brand helps the fight against invasive lionfish with an innovative new sandal and support of the Emerald Coast Open

POULSBO, Wash., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today launches the all-new Lionfish sandal after debuting it at the Emerald Coast Open last weekend. At the event, Grundéns introduced their Lionfish Sandal, a new flip-flop style sandal incorporating INVERSA's Invasive™ Leather made from Lionfish skin.

The Emerald Coast Open, the world's largest Lionfish tournament, is in its fourth year of competition targeting this highly invasive species. After slipping undetected into Atlantic water in the late 1980s, the Lionfish, native to reefs of the South Pacific and Indian Ocean has taken over the Atlantic and Gulf regions, destroying native fish populations and coral reefs. Each Lionfish can eat up to 70,000 native reef fish over the course of its lifetime, with females laying over 6 million eggs per year. With their voracious appetite and exponential reproductive rates, invasive Lionfish are one of the most destructive invasive species in our oceans.

At the forefront of innovation, Grundéns created the Lionfish Sandal as part of its commitment to sustainable product and resource conservation. The sandal is a collaboration with INVERSA's Invasive™ Leather with each sandal contributing to saving 25,000 native reef fish and representing a harmonious blend of technical product, wearability, and environmental responsibility.

"Our support of the Emerald Coast Open and launch of the Lionfish Sandal underpins our commitment to helping maintain healthy fisheries around the globe," said Ash Williams, VP of Marketing at Grundéns. "Invasive species of fish pose an immense threat to our marine ecosystems that millions rely on for their livelihood and recreation. Designing a unique and functional product while helping to mitigate issues that impact millions of commercial and sport anglers is very much part of our company value set"

This year's event saw a plethora of records broken, including the greatest number of Lionfish removed, 24,699 Lionfish which smashed the previous tournament record of 13,835. Deepwater Mafia 1 proved victorious this year, winning the most Lionfish removed award with 2,898. As for the largest, that record was broken four times throughout the tournament, with Dibs on Bottom coming out victorious with a 17.95-inch Lionfish.

The Lionfish sandal features a premium, full-grain leather footbed and straps with an INVERSA Invasive™ Leather lateral strap panel made from Lionfish skin. Enhanced medial arch support and soft quick drying foam combine for all-day comfort while a razor-sipped, non-marking natural gum rubber outsole improves traction on wet surfaces. MSRP $125.

Launching exclusively on Grundens.com, the Lionfish sandal will be available nationwide on Thursday, May 26, 2023. To learn more about the sandal and Grundéns' support of the Emerald Coast Open, read Grundéns' latest blog post here. For any questions pertaining to Grundéns' dedication to conserving the ecosystems we all know and love, please reach out to Jack Nickens at jack.nickens@bacbkone.media.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com

ABOUT INVERSA:

INVERSA Leathers, a regenerative materials company, is revolutionizing fashion to heal the planet. INVERSA crafts luxurious leathers out of invasive species and capitalizes on the fashion industry's immense power to support the restoration of Earth's biodiversity. Starting with three of the most formidable invasive species, the Invasive Lionfish, Invasive Dragonfin, and Invasive Python, INVERSA introduces a boldly stylish alternative to exotic and traditional leather. To learn more about INVERSA's inspiring journey of turning fashion into a hero for the planet's sustainability, visit www.INVERSAleathers.com and follow the story on Instagram at @INVERSAleathers.

