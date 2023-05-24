Standard Motor Products' May Release Includes 222 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has released 222 new part numbers in its May new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 69 different product categories, and more than 60 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

New additions to Standard's Collision Repair and ADAS Programs include Radiator Active Grille Shutter Actuators for 6.3 million Ford vehicles including the 2022-18 Expedition, 2020-15 F-150 and 2019-16 Explorer. A total of 18 new Park Assist Cameras have been added for many popular vehicles, including the 2021-16 Lexus IS300 and 2019-17 Ford Super Duty. Newly added Cruise Control Distance Sensors offer coverage for the 2019-16 Ford Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility, as well as the 2018-15 Edge. Additionally, Park Assist Sensors are now available for popular Ford SUVs including the 2019-15 Explorer.

Standard® and Four Seasons® continue to expand their coverage for electric and hybrid vehicles. A Blower Motor Resistor Connector for the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV has been added, as well as a Center Stoplight Connector for the 2022-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Added hybrid coverage includes Direct Injection High Pressure Fuel Pumps for the 2019-16 Hyundai Sonata and 2019-17 Kia Optima hybrids. New Four Seasons® products have also been added for popular hybrid vehicles, like Cooling Fan Assemblies for the 2022-20 Ford Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator, and Hose Assemblies for the 2019-12 Toyota Prius C and 2020-13 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

The expansion continues with new part numbers in several key powertrain-neutral categories. New ABS Sensors have been added for 4.2 million vehicles including the 2022-20 Chevrolet 2500 HD and 3500HD, 2022-17 Jeep Compass and 2019-14 Cadillac CTS. Also included in the release are Battery Current/Volt Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, Windshield Washer Level Sensors, Power Door Lock Actuators, Trunk Lock Actuator Motors, and more.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are proud to share our May new number announcement, providing our distribution partners and loyal service providers with the parts needed to cover over 250 million repair opportunities across multiple powertrains."

Four Seasons® has added 27 new part numbers to its product line. New part numbers include 18 new Hose Assemblies for over 4.9 million domestic and import vehicles, including the 2020-18 Honda Accord and 2022-19 Toyota Corolla. New Compressors have been added for the 2021-20 Chevrolet Silverado and 2020 GMC Sierra, and Cooling Fan Assemblies have been introduced for popular applications like the 2022-18 Nissan Kicks.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

