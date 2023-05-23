New brand, website and docuseries guided by values of integrity, clarity, dependability, and advocacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana, a value-based care enablement company that connects the healthy outcomes of patients directly to healthier profitability for physicians and health systems, today unveiled a new brand identity. A significant chapter in Wellvana's extraordinary growth trajectory, the enlightened Wellvana brand includes new visual components, a refreshed Wellvana.com experience, and The Way to Wellvana docuseries, featuring primary care physicians' reflections on how the transition to value-based care has had a life-changing impact on their patients and their own job satisfaction.

Wellvana Accelerates Growth for Value-Based Primary Care with an Enlightened New Brand

"Wellvana grounded our new brand in the commitment to patient care shown by our founders and our physicians," said Josh Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer at Wellvana. "A brand is a belief system — built on shared language, rooted in core values — that exists only through its relationship with the customer. As value-based care accelerates in primary care, physicians and patients need to partner with a trusted brand that prioritizes clarity and humanity in an industry prone to being abstract and academic."

"Wellvana has significantly scaled the past year, and our brand journey reflects our investment in building a differentiated culture based on core values of integrity, dependability, clarity and advocacy," said Kyle Wailes, Chief Executive Officer at Wellvana. "Today's Wellvana is inspired by the life-changing work of our nurse care managers and the meticulous diligence of our high-touch market team that works side-by-side with partner physicians to ease the path to value and improve patient outcomes."

Since 2021, Wellvana has experienced significant growth, raising more than $140 million in capital, and deepening its commitment to assuming downside risk for more than 1,000 partner physicians. Today Wellvana serves physicians and hospital systems across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial payor partnerships.

About Wellvana

Through our high-touch approach to value-based care, Wellvana is moving the industry beyond fee-for-service and helping connect the healthy outcomes of patients directly to healthier profitability for physicians and health systems. Wellvana believes value-based care succeeds when data-driven technology and high-touch human engagement align. Wellvana offers physicians a flexible model for partnership, including affiliate, joint venture, and acquisition models. Founded in 2019, Wellvana works with independent physicians, specialists, and health systems in 22 states, manages lives across multiple payors, and continues to expand its footprint in new communities. For more information, visit Wellvana.com and follow Wellvana on LinkedIn.

