The College Tour Gives Students the Financial Freedom to Explore Higher Ed

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Takes Viewers into a Variety of Schools Including HBCUs, State Universities, Online Learning and Even a Semester at Sea.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The exciting 8th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.
"Season 8 shows viewers that a college education can happen at any age and anywhere. We have adult learners, online learners, small schools, large schools, HBCUs, and students spending an entire semester at sea traveling the world," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.
While each school this season is unique to itself, they all share a deeply holistic approach to setting their students up for success. Through alternative learning environments, academic support, and even post-graduation career counseling, students are being nurtured to accomplish their goals both now and in the long-term.
Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:
- Biomedical Engineering
- Theatre
- Psychology
- Communications Studies
Featured schools include:
- Quinnipiac University
- Abilene Christian University
- University of Northern Iowa
- Pepperdine University
- Community College of Baltimore County
- University of Missouri
- Depauw University
- University of Phoenix
- Susquehanna University
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Lamar University
- Jackson State University
- Texas A&M University
- Semester at Sea
- University of Las Vegas, Nevada
"When it comes to higher education, there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all, and our show gives students the opportunity to find the school that will work best for them in their own individual journey," Boylan added.
ABOUT:
The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com.
