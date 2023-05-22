This Pool Season Make a Hole-In-One with Aiper, a Sponsor of the 5th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic

On a mission to bring vacation home through backyard technology advancements, Aiper is set to showcase and gift its latest line of cordless robotic pool cleaners to Golf Classic participants

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on mission to bring vacation home, will be onsite at The 5th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, a charitable sporting event created to raise money for various charities that are dear to Anthony's heart. During the event, Aiper can be found on the back-nine at hole #10 sporting the company's newest robot cleaners from its next generation Seagull Series, including the advanced and award-winning Seagull Pro. Aiper will also be gifting participating legendary athletes and celebrities, like Don Cheadle, Philip Bailey, Roland Martin, Dondré Whitfield, Jeffrey Osborne, Willie Gault, Steve Garvey, Marcus Allen, Ozzie Smith, and Chris Spencer their own VIP Ticket to redeem a free Seagull Pro to enjoy relaxing in a sparkling clean pool after a busy day on the golf course.

"I am honored to say that after many years of playing in other classics and supporting charitable causes around the world, I can host my own for the 5th Year. We cannot do it without you and together we can make a huge impact to create a better community and world. I am especially honored to be able to give back to my hometown of Compton," said Anthony Anderson.

"At Aiper we understand the value of making time to enjoy your favorite hobbies – be it swimming, golfing, or other interests," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "With that in mind, we're excited to continue our mission to develop innovative pool cleaning products that will automatically handle the dirty work to allow people to spend more time doing what they love."

While pool maintenance usually requires heavy equipment with cumbersome hoses or cords, Aiper cleaners are cord and hassle-free, cleaning dirt and grime as well as hair, leaves, and other particles using powerful suction technology. With efficiency in mind, Aiper's sleek and compact robots automatically clean at the single touch of a button within a few hours so that time can be spent doing more important things like relaxing poolside or teeing off at the course. Once the cleaning cycle finishes, the robot will self-park at the side of the pool and can be easily fished out with the included pool pole hook attachment. Between uses, simply empty the debris from the re-usable nylon collection basket or tray and recharge it like any other smart device – it's easier than hitting a golf ball out of a bunker sand trap.

Recognized for several awards including CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, the Seagull Pro is Aiper's most advanced product to-date and is perfect for cleaning larger-sized pools up to 3,200 square feet in just three hours. Making pool maintenance even easier, the Seagull Pro charges in 90-minutes and is equipped with three cleaning modes – floor cleaning, wall cleaning and auto-mode for both. Going for a birdie, the Seagull Pro comes with a slew of cleaning features including wall-climbing capabilities, a first of its kind WavePath™ Navigation Technology for a systematic clean, and the world's first powerful quad-motor system.

The 5th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic will be held at the BIGHORN Golf Club in Palm Desert, CA on Monday, May 22, 2023.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners – and the overall hassle of keeping a pool clean – the company embarked on a path to merge smart technology with innovative solutions to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch in 2017. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

About The Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic

The Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic has become a renowned two-day event of great golf, fun, laughter and most importantly, charitable giving to causes near and dear to Anthony's heart. The primary mission for the Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic is to benefit non-profit organizations who support children, young adults and adults in areas of health, wellness, faith and mentorship.

