Metamagnetics signs IDIQ for up to $43M with Azure Summit

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamagnetics officially signed an $11M contract for the Shenandoah program with Azure Summit. This contract includes one year of full rate production of the Auto-tune Filter. The program also includes options for the entire follow-on production, worth another $32M through 2030. While those are still just options, Azure is fully funded for their entire production by the government.

The Auto-tune Filter (AtF) provides automatic selective attenuation (aka signal limiting) of above threshold power signals while all other signals propagate unaltered. This capability allows for the mitigation of EMS threats and interference with improved performance at a fraction of the cost.

Metamagnetics delivers innovative RF and microwave components that improve the resiliency of sensing and communications systems operating in a dense or uncooperative spectrum environment. The company achieved multiple transitions to Programs of Record and shipped thousands of units manufactured 100% in the US.

Azure Summit Technology is a mature, growing small business that develops and delivers high-performance RF hardware, firmware, and software products, and innovative, practical, multi-function RF systems solutions that address emerging missions of national importance for customers across the Department of Defense.

Azure Summit Technology provides a wide range of multi-channel software defined radio solutions for applications including surveillance, emitter location, direction-finding, interference cancellation, radar and communications.

Teamed with Azure Summit Technology, Metamagnetics will be making a rippling effect.

