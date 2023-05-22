Korea Ginseng Corp. hosts sponsorship signing ceremony with LPGA star Andrea Lee

- The world's #1 ginseng brand is the ideal match for the world-class LPGA star

- Red ginseng is favored by the sports star due to its fatigue fighting and energy boosting supporting benefits.

- Andrea praises ginseng: "helps me recover and feel more energized - thank you, CheongKwanJang!"

CERRITOS, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. , the world's #1 ginseng brand, has just signed a sponsorship contract with LPGA golf star Andrea Lee on May 19th.

LPGA Star Andrea Lee and Rian Heung-sil Lee CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp. US at the Sponsorship Signing Ceremony (PRNewswire)

A record-setting Stanford alum, Andrea turned pro in 2019 and quickly earned the attention of the wider golf world with her victories at the Epson Tour's Casino Del Sol Golf Classic and the LPGA Tour's Portland Classic.

At the recent signing ceremony, held at the U.S. HQ of Korea Ginseng Corp. Andrea expressed her deep affection for CheongKwanJang's products, noting, "Even on those days when I'm not in a tournament, I'm training myself to be the best golfer I can be by hitting hundreds of balls and putting long hours in the gym lifting weights. Pre- and post-training, I've been taking CheongKwanJang's Everytime to battle fatigue and maintain my health."

To be a pro golfer, it takes 4 days and 72 holes of intense concentration and good health. In order to win, it's not just a matter of skill level but also the ability to effectively manage stress and overcome daily fatigue.

Korean Ginseng Corp. points out that many sports stars favor red ginseng due to its fatigue reduction supporting benefits, as certified by the Korea Food & Drug Administration. Red ginseng rapidly reduces the lactic acid that develops over the course of intense physical training. A research study conducted by Shanghai University focused on 180 adults chronic fatigue. The results demonstrated that, over four weeks, the group who took 3.6g of red ginseng daily suffered 1.53 times less fatigue compared to the group who did not.

Andrea's association with Korea Ginseng Corp. is not a new one. Korean red ginseng first became a part of her life through her father, James Lee, and Kim Sang-sik, the coach of the KGC basketball team. Andrea even posted a photo on her social media featuring herself with her ginseng products, introducing them to her followers as functional health supplements to combat fatigue and boost energy.

Rian Heung-sil Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp. U.S., expressed his gratitude for this latest partnership. "We are grateful for establishing this positive connection with Andrea Lee, who performs on the world stage. We plan to continuously support sports stars in the U.S. to help them improve their competitiveness."

Korea Ginseng Corp. has been actively expanding into the U.S. market, beginning with the opening of its R&D center in February. As part of their rapid product diversification and aggressive brand expansion plans, KGC has also inked brand ambassador contracts with legendary Vietnamese-American actress Kieu Chinh and rising Korean-American star Arden Cho .

###

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp.(KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

Safety and antifatigue effect of Korean Red Ginseng (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)