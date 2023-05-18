Zelandez, Global Leader in Lithium Brinefield Services, Enters North American Market

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelandez, the leading global provider of services to the lithium brine industry, today announced its expansion into the North American market. Already serving the majority of the world's lithium brine industry, the company will now offer its cutting-edge subsurface sensors, exploration, and extraction solutions to American and Canadian lithium mines, enabling them to develop their brine resources more efficiently. Zelandez holds a commanding presence in the world's top lithium markets of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, where it serves over 30 lithium mining companies.

Zelandez's expansion is driven by several factors impacting the domestic lithium mining industry. These include the need for modernization and upgrades in existing US lithium mines; the growing demand for lithium batteries in the United States, projected to be worth $55 billion per year by 2030; the lack of a significant domestic lithium battery supply chain; the US's reliance on foreign lithium battery suppliers; and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Gene Morgan, CEO of Zelandez, says, "It's time to upgrade lithium production in North America. The challenge of US lithium supply constraints presents an enormous opportunity for our bespoke lithium technology and solutions. Our extensive experience serving lithium mining companies in the South American lithium triangle places us in an ideal position to make a significant contribution to the North American lithium industry. This is critical for the world's energy transition. We are optimistic for the North American market this decade."

Unlike many of its competitors that provide lithium miners with one-dimensional data, Zelandez sets itself apart with specialist lithium technology that delivers comprehensive geophysical data analysis and interpretation. "Our competitors offer raw data often from equipment not designed for lithium, leaving clients with the difficult task of deciphering the information," says Morgan. "Our specialized lithium technology provides actionable insights that clients can implement immediately. It's important that the US lithium miners are provided with reliable information. This will facilitate the streamlining of the U.S lithium supply chain from extraction to manufacturing."

Zelandez's client roster includes industry giants such as Rio Tinto, Albemarle, and Allkem. Its North American headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.

Zelandez specializes in lithium brine exploration and extraction technology that enhances mining operations. Utilizing advanced geophysical technologies, such as borehole magnetic resonance, and expert geoscience knowledge, the company provides critical subsurface insights. Its range of services include aquifer characterization and testing, spent brine reinjection strategies, well diagnostics and recovery, exploration and development services, below-ground and above-ground sensors, and evaporation pond monitoring solutions.

Zelandez is the leading brinefield services provider to the lithium-brine industry. The company provides a comprehensive suite of advanced exploration and extraction tools, that empowers its clients with valuable insights and data-driven decision-making. It also provides lithium mining companies with full wrap-around integrated services, leveraging advanced geophysical technologies and expert geoscience know-how. Zelandez works with leading lithium mining companies in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, the United States of America, and Canada.

