SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXPANDS SERVICE TO NATION'S CAPITAL WITH NEW NONSTOP ROUTES

Carrier to offer summer travelers more options with new nonstop service between Washington, D.C. , and both Memphis, Tenn. , and Albany, N.Y.

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced more nonstop service to the nation's capital in an expansion of summer travel options for Customers by bringing two additional nonstop routes to Reagan National Airport (DCA).

From July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, Southwest® will offer additional nonstop service between:

Memphis, Tenn. , and Washington, D.C. (DCA) with one-round trip per day

Albany, N.Y. , and Washington, D.C. (DCA) with one round-trip per day

"The additional slots that became available for this upcoming summer will allow Southwest to bring the benefits of competition, convenience, and our best-in-class service by linking more cities nonstop with Washington, D.C.," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. "With our all-Boeing 737 fleet, Customers enjoy large-jet service on every flight, whether they're traveling from Washington, D.C., to Albany and Memphis or throughout our expansive network of more than 120 destinations."

Southwest® also continues leading the industry with its pro-consumer policies. The airline allows every Customer the ability to check up to two bags for free1, refuses to charge change and cancellation fees2 offers flight credits that never expire3, and provides the legendary Southwest Hospitality that travelers have come to know and love for nearly 52 years.

From Reagan National, Southwest currently offers up to 45 departures a day to 17 cities across the United States. These flights, and the carrier's full schedule through Nov. 4, 2023, can be purchased today at Southwest.com.

1First two checked bags, size and weight limits apply

2Southwest does not charge a fee to change flights, though a fare difference may apply. Southwest does not charge a cancellation fee as long as flight is canceled at least 10 minutes prior to departure.

3Rapid Rewards® points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated. Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022, do not expire and could show an expiration date (Dec. 31, 2040) until systems are updated. A flight credit with an expiration date on or before July 27, 2022, has expired in accordance with its existing expiration date. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates, if any.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline4. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0005 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years6 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

4) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

5) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

6) 1973-2019 annual profitability

