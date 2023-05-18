Discover Design in Every Sip throughout New York City with Limited-Edition Cocktails and Bespoke Events from Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky During NYCxDesign

Discover Design in Every Sip throughout New York City with Limited-Edition Cocktails and Bespoke Events from Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky During NYCxDesign

Mortlach celebrates those boldly pushing design forward during one of the industry's biggest moments in continuation of its Mortlach program

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the design world's whisky of choice, celebrates its unique heritage and the creative community through a series of events aligned with the NYCxDesign festival from May 17 - 22, 2023. These events, which range from private celebrations to Mortlach signature serves by the city's premier cocktail bars expressly for Design Week, promise to bring together the boldest and brightest minds of the industry over well-made cocktails with the whisky crafted by design.

Mortlach by Design - NYCxDesign Week Activations (PRNewswire)

Discover Design throughout NYC with Cocktails and Bespoke Events from Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky at NYCxDesign

The Mortlach event series is part of the brand's ongoing collaboration with the design industry, following the successful Mortlach by Design program launched last year, known as the Six Stills Series. The program featured six renowned designers who crafted bespoke products inspired by Mortlach signature Single Malt Scotch, its six unique stills and distinct distillation process.

The week's cocktail trail kicks off on Thursday, May 18, with a cocktail hour at The Campbell 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, followed by a post-opening party and Mortlach flight tasting at the Brandy Library from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Mortlach will also be activating during the Mercer Street Block Party with signature cocktails at Lure Fishbar , Friday, May 19, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

Furthermore, NYC residents and visitors alike are invited to discover design through taste by sampling Mortlach cocktails around the city at:

The Modern , Friday, May 19 , 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm , 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Standard Grill , Saturday, May 20 , 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm , 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Copper and Oak , Saturday, May 20 , 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Mortlach tasting

LB , Saturday, May 20 , 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm , 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Analogue , Sunday, May 21 , 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

These events are private and attendance by RSVP only at https://linktr.ee/mortlachbydesign . RSVP does not guarantee entry. Entry is on a first come first serve basis. Thank you for your understanding.

In addition to these events, the above bars will feature custom design-inspired cocktails on their menus throughout the week running May 17 - May 23, 2023. Design-lovers can also experience Mortlach limited-edition cocktails at Flatiron Room Murray Hill and NoMad , Hawksmoor and Quin Bar throughout the week.

In celebration of this Design Week, Mortlach has created an illustrated map highlighting the events and exhibitions held by its design coterie and frequent collaborators around Manhattan's design districts, as well as where one can enjoy Mortlach year-round. To learn more, please visit www.mortlach.com/the-places.html to see our illustrated map highlighting each spot. Additionally, to purchase a bottle, please visit mortlach.com .

About Mortlach

The Mortlach distillery was founded in 1823 in Dufftown, Scotland by James Findlater and his two partners, Donald McIntosh and Alexander Gordon. In 1852, the distillery was reopened by John Gordon after a few silent years. In 1853, Gordon took on George Cowie as a partner, a former engineer who spent a career carving the great Scottish railways into the rugged landscape, creating John Gordon & Co. Cowie became the sole proprietor when Gordon died in 1867.

Dr. Alexander Cowie, George's son, oversaw the very first spirit distillation through a completely unique and fiendishly complex process, which he crafted using his scientific acumen. He was not a distiller by trade and had not long returned from a posting in Hong Kong, where he spent five years practicing medicine. After the untimely death of his older brother, he returned to run Dufftown's oldest distillery with his father. George bestowed it all to Alexander when he died, and Alexander doubled the stills his father left him. www.mortlach.com

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA .

Please drink responsibly. Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. 43.4 – 55.9% Alc/Vol.

Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky