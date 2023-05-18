CitiusTech Identified in the 2023 Gartner® Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., is a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms. The company was recently mentioned in the 2023 Gartner "Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes" report authored by Connie Salgy, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner. The report provides insights into how U.S. Healthcare CIOs may leverage price transparency data to improve business outcomes.

According to the Gartner report, "Under the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) final rule and the No Surprise Act, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) require machine readable files (MRFs) to be published in a specific format. However, data quality is highly variable, making it difficult to deliver accurate data for actionable insights."

Shyam Karunakaran, Senior Vice President - Health Plans, CitiusTech, said, "The healthcare industry is increasingly emphasizing the need for a financially sustainable ecosystem. CMS has introduced numerous initiatives that prioritize delivering value, with price transparency initiatives being particularly significant. These initiatives aim to provide greater clarity regarding the complex pricing data in healthcare, setting the stage for competitive disruptions in the industry. Through RealSight and by investing in data and technology, CitiusTech is enabling consumers and stakeholders to access insights and make informed decisions."

The Gartner report also notes "Healthcare payer and provider CIOs that extract the data, stored in machine-readable files (MRFs) can use it to derive consumer-facing healthcare actionable insights for a competitive advantage — and strengthen their healthcare organization's growth position."

This is the second time this year that CitiusTech has been mentioned in a Gartner report. In February, CitiusTech was mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications.

CitiusTech's payer technology business has gained significant momentum in recent times, with strong services and solutions in areas such as price transparency analytics, member experience, value-based programs, HEDIS / STARS optimization and quality & performance management.

Gartner, Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes, Connie Salgy, 4 April 2023. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

