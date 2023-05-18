Boyne Capital and Breakwater North Announce the Formation of Integral Energy Services (IES)

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") and Breakwater North are excited to announce the formation of Integral Energy Services ("IES"), creating one of the nation's leading clean energy and critical infrastructure services businesses. IES is comprised of industry leaders Sonic Systems , International Wind , and Amperion, employing more than 1,000 highly trained technicians serving multiple clean energy verticals including nuclear, wind, solar and battery storage assets throughout the United States and internationally. IES' highly mobile workforce is a trusted partner for leading industry OEMs, utilities, and asset owners, given its track record of reliability and commitment to safety and quality.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell said: "We believe that IES is well-positioned to support the clean energy transition, serving a diverse set of assets across the nuclear, wind, battery storage and solar sectors. With up to $3 trillion of clean energy investment expected over the next decade driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear need to bolster the current clean energy services supply chain to ensure that new and existing assets are properly constructed, maintained and optimized."

Breakwater North's Managing Partners , Ryan Mills and David Faherty added, "We are proud to announce the formation of Integral Energy Services and look forward to supporting the Company's accelerating growth trajectory as the clean energy transition tailwinds continue to strengthen."

About Integral Energy Services

Integral Energy Services is a pioneering group of companies focused on supporting the future of clean energy and critical infrastructure. With roots in the nuclear sector, we have expanded into wind and renewable construction, and are looking to further expand our suite of offerings. We are a trusted partner for leading industry OEMs, utilities, and asset owners across the country and across the world, never compromising on safety and quality. To learn more, visit integralenergyservices.com

About Sonic Systems

Since 1977, nuclear energy giants across the globe have relied on Sonic Systems to provide operation-critical talent and support. With more than 700 employees, we are a leading provider of nuclear support to major OEMs. Sonic System's reputation has been forged by adhering to quality and safety standards, meeting tight deadlines, and always delivering responsive solutions. To learn more, visit sonicsystems.com

About International Wind

International Wind was started by blade pioneers and has grown into a complete repair, maintenance, and inspection services company for utility-scale wind turbine blades. Our certified technicians are committed to professionalism, safety, quality, and exceptional customer service, with a focus on minimizing downtime and maximizing the output of wind assets. To learn more, visit international-wind.com.

About Amperion

Amperion is an electrical services provider specializing in installation, testing, troubleshooting, and commissioning primarily in renewable construction. With expertise in grid-scale battery integration, we are serving a high-growth market focused on providing low-cost green energy across the globe.

About Boyne Capital Partners, LLC

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For more information, please visit www.boynecapital.com

About Breakwater North LLC

Breakwater North is a private investment and advisory firm focused on unique acquisition and growth opportunities in the nuclear, critical infrastructure and clean energy sectors. The team consists of experienced finance professionals and naval nuclear engineers with greater than $30 billion of transaction experience and more than two decades of active-duty military and nuclear power operational experience. Breakwater North is uniquely positioned to access and capitalize on exclusive, targeted opportunities leveraging a deep network of professionals across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.breakwaternorth.com

