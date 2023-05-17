WHAT'S NEW: 2024 LC 500 / 500h

Lexus Interface and standard 12.3-inch touchscreen introduced for all models

Optional colors now available: Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest (exterior) and Dark Rose (interior)

Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

Starts at $98,850 MSRP (including DPH)

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h showcase updated technology and convenience features highlighted by Lexus Interface displayed on a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. A new interior color (Dark Rose) and two exterior colors (Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest) are now available, and all models come equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5.

WHAT’S NEW: 2024 LEXUS LC 500 / 500h (PRNewswire)

The flagship sports coupe for Lexus, the LC 500 family blends emotional design and high performance like few other cars on the road. Built at the Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Japan, the 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h are expected to go on sale in June 2023.

No-Compromise Design

The Lexus LC 500 represents the most passionate expression of the Lexus brand. The eye-catching coupe displays a unique mesh grille that spreads across the front of the car. It has a large glass panel and blacked-out rear pillars that create a floating roof appearance. Chrome-plated moldings along the edges echo the lines of a traditional Japanese sword.

One of the most stunning aspects of the LC 500 is its unique light signature at night. The taillamps were inspired by the glow of a jet's afterburners, and the ultra-compact, triple-projector LED headlamps also prove to be striking.

For 2024, the LC 500 coupe and convertible will adopt the LC 500h's standard 21-inch forged alloy wheels with all grades receiving a new finish of gloss black with metallic accents. An all-new 21-inch forged alloy wheel with gloss black metallic coating and a machined finish also becomes available on all LC builds. A tire repair kit eliminates the need for a spare tire, freeing up space and saving additional weight.

The 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h will offer Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.01 and Copper Crest1 as two new exterior color options. Seven additional colors are also available including: Caviar, Cloudburst Gray2, Atomic Silver, Ultra White2, Infrared1, Flare Yellow1 and Nori Green Pearl.

1Available for an additional $595 charge 2Available for an additional $500 charge

Distinctive Craftmanship

The LC emphasizes a balance between function and comfort, sporting intent and luxury. The low instrument panel position, hood line and narrow pillars give the driver a commanding view of the road. To build a sense of continuity, the flowing lines of the door panels serve as an extension of the exterior that flows from the hood and through the windshield.

New to the interior this year, the 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h feature a standard 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen display which provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passengers.

All models will come standard with a Panoramic View Monitor which combines images from the front, rear, left and right-side cameras of the vehicle and displays them on the center display. Intuitive Parking Assist also becomes standard.

Lexus designers paid close attention to detail when creating the LC as seen with a two-part construction technique that allows the seatback to drape over the shoulder area and then wrap around the seat back. Components in the shoulder area help hold the driver securely in cornering maneuvers.

In addition, the steering wheel cross section changes around its circumference to allow for variations in grip and twisting of the wrist. The front passenger also has not been ignored; the side of the center console rises to form an integrated grab handle.

The quality finish of the upholstery, trim materials and detailing reflect the Takumi craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Lexus is known. It can be seen and felt in the hand stitching of the leather-wrapped gearshift lever and the draping treatment of the Alcantara® door panel trim, among numerous other details.

Leather-trim interior color schemes for the LC include Black, Toasted Caramel and new for this model year, Dark Rose. All interiors continue to be complimented with exposed Satin Metallic ornamentation.

Customizing the Experience

The 2024 LC 500 model lineup, including for the first time the LC 500 Convertible, offers the customizable Bespoke Build option, allowing customers to configure their vehicle with a mix of performance and styling components like the wheels, spoiler, roof and exterior/interior trim and colors.

Certain customization options include a carbon fiber roof and 21-inch forged alloy wheels with an all-Black finish. In addition to the three standard interior colors offered on other LC 500 models, Bespoke Build will feature a new, unique White and Blue3 interior.

The LC 500 Bespoke Build is further distinguished with a unique interior badge and included certificate of authenticity printed on Japanese washi paper and signed and stamped by LC Chief Engineer Yasushi Muto and Lexus Vice President of Marketing Vinay Shahani.

3Available for an additional $1,900 charge

High Performance

Upon startup, thundering through the variable Active Exhaust, the 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 issues a full-throated engine note as a call to driving enthusiasts. The LC 500 has an output of 471 hp and 398 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The sports coupe is also capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and has a manufacturer-estimated 24 mpg on the highway.

The powerful 5.0-liter is paired with a 10-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission that can be controlled via magnesium paddle shifters. This 10-speed evokes the performance of the V8 engine and provides an even more direct connection of driver to machine.

The LC 500 embraces Lexus Driving Signature through the vehicle's dynamic handling characteristics. Front and rear suspension settings enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range, resulting in nimbler vehicle handling and a sharper connection between driver and vehicle.

The available LC 500 sport package includes numerous performance elements, including Torsen limited-slip rear differential with a performance damper, performance brake pads, and Alcantara®-trimmed seats.

Hybrid Power: Impressive and Efficient

Almost 20 years ago, Lexus introduced the world's first luxury hybrid. The LC 500h carries on that innovative tradition as the first-ever Lexus Multistage Hybrid. Like other Lexus hybrid configurations, the LC 500h Multi-stage Hybrid System teams the gasoline engine with two electric motors.

An Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine utilizes D-4S direct fuel injection for optimum efficiency while the lightweight valvetrain with Dual VVT-i ensures ample torque across the engine speed range. Moreover, the system keeps the planetary-type continuously variable transmission from Lexus Hybrid Synergy Drive and adds a unique four-speed automatic transmission. Working in concert, the two gearsets alter output in four stages to utilize the V6 engine across the entire speed range.

In M mode, the two gearsets act together to provide the effect of 10 ratios, giving the LC 500h a highly engaging driving feel and allowing the driver to shift through the ratios with paddle shifters. In automatic mode, AI shift control matches gear selection to driving conditions and driver inputs. The Multistage Hybrid System allows for more electric assist at lower vehicle speeds, and it enables the LC 500h to operate with the gasoline engine off at speeds of up to 87 mph.

The combined net system output of the LC 500h is 354 horsepower. With the Multistage Hybrid System, the power from the V6 engine and the electric motor can be amplified by the 4-speed automatic transmission, generating much greater drive power when accelerating. The LC 500h uses a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. The battery pack fits neatly between the rear seats and the luggage compartment and has a high-power density, with its 84 cells producing 310.8 volts.

Lexus Interface and Connected Services

The 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h is equipped with Lexus Interface, giving drivers the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With an active Drive Connect4 three-year trial, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Lexus" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The available onboard Cloud Navigation solution utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

Lexus Interface also allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the LC 500 and LC 500h have a standard Wi-Fi Connect4 one-month trial with 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the vehicle into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, the Integrated Streaming4 feature provides customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Each LC 500 and LC 500h offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Lexus app, users can stay connected to their LC 500 and LC 500h with a 3-year trial or subscription of Remote Connect services, standard on all grades. Users can activate hazard lights on, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts.

4Connected Services are dependent on network availability and other factors.

Safety and Convenience

The 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection - Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation in response to the driver's inputs under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) - An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) - When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

2024 LC 500 and LC 500h Pricing

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9260 Lexus LC 500 $98,850 9264 Lexus LC 500h $102,150

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Finley

469-971-3503

laura.finley@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus