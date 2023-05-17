A state-of-the-art plant for Premier Tech in the greater Salt Lake City area

WOODS CROSS CITY, Utah, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech unveiled today the new facility of its Systems and Automation group in Woods Cross City, Utah. The implementation of this state-of-the-art plant north of Salt Lake City strengthens the company's promise to invest in its local presence and in the development of the American market with a wide array of packaging and palettizing technologies for the food, chemical, mineral and agricultural industries.

Ribbon Cutting at new Premier Tech Facility in Woods Cross City, Utah. (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée) (PRNewswire)

This new 61 000-square-foot site, for which Premier Tech invested 13 million dollars, is twice the size of the group's previous plant in the region. This bright and spacious facility includes an Innovation, Research and Development area for the design of new products as well as a technical floor allowing to fully test equipment according to the actual production parameters required by customers. The operations started in mid-April and the site is now fully operational.

"Having facilities that allow us to better serve our markets and support our clients in their own successes is a priority for Premier Tech. With this new state-of-the-art plant, we reaffirm our long-term commitment toward this goal," says Simon Roy, president and chief operating officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation. "We are pleased to establish ourselves in Woods Cross City. We have received a warm welcome and a great support throughout the process."

"This new facility, which has been doubled in size, will be able to undertake more projects and increase production for the United States. It will also act as a distribution centre for spare parts and equipment optimization" says Dale J. Tortorich, operations director of the Woods Cross City plant for Premier Tech Systems and Automation.

"Today, we gather to celebrate the opening of Premier Tech's manufacturing facility in our city. This significant investment demonstrates the appeal and potential our city holds for businesses seeking growth and success," says Ryan Westergard, mayor of Woods Cross City. "We extend a warm welcome to Premier Tech and its team, acknowledging their confidence in our community as a strategic location for their operations. This partnership marks a pivotal step toward economic prosperity, job creation, and enhanced opportunities for the residents of Woods Cross."

This new plant aligns with Premier Tech's commitment to modernize its facilities to improve the Client Experience across the country, to strengthen its local footprint and to support its growth. Another manufacturing infrastructure project will be unveiled in June in Montgomery, Alabama.

Premier Tech's presence in the United States goes back to the company's beginnings in 1923. Back then, Premier Peat Moss Corporation has established itself in New York to commercialize peat moss. One hundred years later, Premier Tech maintains its investments in the country and continues its diversification, driven by its teams in several states.

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for now 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect and improve our world.

Premier Tech has a wide range of products, services, brands and technologies allowing to increase crop yields, bring beautiful gardens to life, automate the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, support companies in their digital transformation and offer bio-ingredients for the well-being of humans and animals.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. This is our time as we move Beyond 100.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com

Premier Tech Logo (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée