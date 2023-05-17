Milesight Distance/Level Monitoring Products Revolutionize Smart Waste Management

XIAMEN, China, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative sensing products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, EM400 Distance/Level Monitoring Series, to further complete its product portfolio of smart waste management solution.

Uncover The Deficiencies of Traditional Waste Management

Traditional waste management practices often face numerous challenges, such as:

Inefficient waste collection due to predetermined schedules

High operational costs and resource consumption

Lack of real-time visibility into trash bin fill levels

Reactive maintenance leading to increased downtime and costs

Limited data and insights for process optimization

To tackle these issues, Milesight smart waste management solution offers a comprehensive approach to revolutionize waste collection, making cities cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.

Unleash the Benefits of Smart Waste Management with Milesight

The ability to monitor fill level, lid status, and trash combustion is critical in achieving smart and intelligent waste management, making solutions like the EM310-UDL, EM400-TLD, and EM400-MUD sensors from Milesight an essential tool for waste management companies.

By monitoring the fill level of garbage bins, waste collection companies can optimize their collection schedule based on actual needs instead of following a fixed schedule. This not only saves time and resources but also reduces the number of garbage trucks on the road, leading to reduced carbon emissions.

The status of the trash bin lid is another critical factor in smart waste management. An open bin lid can lead to overflow and littering, attracting rodents and other pests. By monitoring the lid status, waste management companies can take appropriate action to prevent overflowing and ensure cleanliness.

Finally, monitoring trash combustion can help detect if hazardous materials are being burned, which can release harmful substances into the environment. Proper disposal of hazardous waste is essential to protect the environment and human health, making this feature particularly valuable.

By leveraging real-time monitoring and data analytics, Milesight innovative products address pain points such as inefficient waste collection, high costs, and limited visibility into trashbin fill levels. Additionally, they enable predictive maintenance, data-driven insights, and improved resource allocation, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

